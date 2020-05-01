High Energy Shockwave Therapy Units Market 2018-2028 Shares, Trend and Growth Report

High energy shockwave therapy units are widely accepted amongst clinicians and are preferred mode of treatment due to its high energy shockwave therapy units’ relative safety and less after surgery recovery time. High energy shockwave therapy units, since its origins in the early 60’s in Germany has now become the one of the most preferred method for the treatment of Kidney stones. This has largely been due to high energy shockwave therapy units’ advantage of its relative safety, low cost, less recovery time and positive patient outcomes. High energy shockwave therapy units have the advantage of low costs and are easily operable by physicians in their clinical settings.

High energy shockwave therapy units Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of cardiac, orthopedic anomalies is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the High energy shockwave therapy units market over the forecast period. Increasing healthcare expenditure in various regions, and favorable reimbursement policies for surgical procedures are some of the factors which are expected to drive the global High energy shockwave therapy units market. Increasing prevalence of kidney stones due to sedentary lifestyle are expected to boost the high energy shockwave therapy market during the forecast period. However, high cost of high energy shockwave therapy units are a major restraining factors for the high energy shockwave therapy units market.

High energy shockwave therapy units Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global High energy shockwave therapy units Market can be segmented on the basis of modality, indication, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on modality, the global High energy shockwave therapy units Market is segmented as:

Mobile high energy shockwave therapy units

Stand-alone high energy shockwave therapy units

Based on application, the global High energy shockwave therapy units Market is segmented as:

Orthopedic treatment

Aesthetic medicine

Erectile dysfunction

Cardiology treatment

Based on end users, the global High energy shockwave therapy units Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

High energy shockwave therapy units Market: Overview

The global market for High energy shockwave therapy units is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Some of the latest high energy shockwave therapy units have been integrated with the real-time tracking and surveillance which enhance a clinician’s operability. Therefore, the wide acceptance of high energy shockwave therapy amongst the clinicians and easy operability contribute to the growth of high energy shockwave therapy units. By end users, the global market for high energy shockwave therapy has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals are expected to have a considerable market share over the forecast period as it is the most easily accessible channel in various regions.

High energy shockwave therapy units Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global High energy shockwave therapy units Market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan and the Middle-East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be dominant market in the global High energy shockwave therapy units market owing to the increase in geriatric population, favorable reimbursement scenario, and growing prevalence of ocular cancer led by sedentary lifestyle in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to offer high potential for growth of the High energy shockwave therapy units market during the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of kidney stones and increasing government expenditure on health care in the region.

High energy shockwave therapy units Market: Key Players

The global market for High energy shockwave therapy units is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global High energy shockwave therapy units Market are Siemens Healthineers AG, Dornier MedTech, Lumenis Ltd, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Inceler Medikal Co Ltd, DirexGroup, Medispec Ltd, EDAP TMS SA, GEMSS Co Ltd and others