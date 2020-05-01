Industrial Coating Equipment Market 2025: Top Key Players Cardinal, Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

Industrial Coating Equipment Market: Introduction

Industrial coating equipment are used for coating or painting industrial parts, metals, components, products or materials to protect them from corrosion caused due to presence of fluorides/chlorides or organic acids (formic or acetic acid), extreme temperatures, UV rays, chemicals, abrasion or water. Mostly, these coating equipment are used for corrosion control of structures and buildings made from steel and metals that are susceptible and exposed to corrosion, such as bridges, underground pipelines, buildings, machines and mechanical devices (such as motion control systems, stationary or mobile robots), and offshore platforms. Industrial coating equipment are also used as fire resistant coatings.

Automated spray equipment, manual spray equipment & curing equipment are some of the types of industrial coating equipment used for liquid coatings, reducing costs, enhancing productivity and the quality of a product in a manufacturing facility. The industrial coating equipment can be segmented into powder and liquid coating equipment. Further, the powder equipment segment can be classified into spray guns (corona and tribo guns) and others. Polyurethane, PVC, epoxy and acrylic are some of the material types used in industrial coating.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22240

Industrial Coating Equipment Market: Dynamics

The growth of industrial coating equipment market is primarily driven by increasing demand from end users, such as building & infrastructure, HVAC, consumer durable goods and transportation industries. Increasing requirement of new vehicles & aircrafts, increasing adaption of industrial coating equipment in the building and infrastructure industry and emerging economies are the factors expected to boost the industrial coating equipment market over the forecast period.

Industrial powder coating equipment, generally used in coating metal surfaces, are expected to have high demand as powder coating does not contain volatile organic compounds. Also, increasing awareness to conserve the environment will contribute to the demand for industrial powder coating equipment and, in turn, will fuel the market of industrial coating equipment.

Likewise, industrial powder coating is the trending industrial coating equipment as it does not require a solvent to keep the filler and binder parts in the liquid suspension form. Hence, they do not sag and create a thick coating. Powder coating is commonly applied to enhance the metals used in household appliances, bicycles, drum hardware, aluminum extrusion, and a number of automobile parts with tough coating. Governments across the globe have implemented strict policies focused on solvent-based coating, which is the other key driving factor of the industrial powder coating equipment market. Besides, industrial powder coating equipment are preferred over all the other coating equipment due to their better reliability and easy-to-handle properties.

E-Coating, a kind of painting or electroplating, which works on the principal of electrodeposition, i.e., “opposites attracts”, is the other trending industrial coating equipment, mostly preferred on hard-to-reach areas/parts as well as it provides relatively thin coating than powder coating.

However, there are also many factors that are restraining the growth of the industrial coating equipment market. For instance, these equipment are costly and a large number of extra parts add extra cost, making them very expensive.

Industrial Coating Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the Basis of Application Process, the industrial coating equipment market is segmented as follows:

Brushed, dipped or sprayed

Diffusion

Laser Processing

Plating

Thermal Spray

Vapor Deposition

On the Basis of Material Type, the industrial coating equipment market is segmented as follows:

Polyester

Polyurethane

Acrylic

PVC

Epoxy

Silicon

On the Basis of Technology Type, the industrial coating equipment market is segmented as follows:

Liquid Coating Equipment

Specialty Coating Equipment

Powder Coating Equipment

On the Basis of End-Use Industry, the industrial coating equipment market is segmented as follows:

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Infrastructure

Aerospace

Others

Industrial Coating Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific owns a lion’s share in the industrial coating equipment market. Presently, China is the dominant contributor in the Asia Pacific region, owing to rapid industrialization, increasing demand from end users and increasing investment by government in the transportation, building and infrastructure sectors. Asia Pacific will continue to maintain its position in the coming years as well it is the home to the key manufacturers and suppliers. In North America, the market of industrial coating equipment is expanding due to huge investments by the government in the commercial sector.

Europe is estimated to witness gradual growth in the market due to the existing strict regulatory framework in the region by government bodies, such as European Environment Agency (EEA). Hence, the major players in the market are strategically relocating their manufacturing facilities in developing countries where VOC regulations are either relaxed or do not exist.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/22240

Industrial Coating Equipment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants in the industrial coating equipment market are: