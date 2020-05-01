Innovative Report on Big Data In The Automotive Market Grow at +16% CAGR in 2023: Global Companies like Dataiku, Datalytyx, Fujitsu, Fuzzy Logix, Gainsight, GE, Geely, Glassbeam, Intel Corporation, SAP, SAS Institute, ScaleOut Software, TCS
““Big Data” originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.
SNS Telecom & IT estimates that Big Data investments in the automotive industry will account for more than $3.3 Billion in 2018 alone. Led by a plethora of business opportunities for automotive OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, insurers, dealerships and other stakeholders, these investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 16% over the next three years.
Amid the proliferation of real-time and historical data from sources such as connected devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. The automotive industry is no exception to this trend, where Big Data has found a host of applications ranging from product design and manufacturing to predictive vehicle maintenance and autonomous driving.
The “Big Data in the Automotive Industry: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of Big Data in the automotive industry including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, application areas, use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies, vendor profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services investments from 2018 through to 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 4 application areas, 18 use cases, 6 regions and 35 countries.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Hardware, Software & Professional Services
– Hardware
– Software
– Professional Services
Horizontal Submarkets
– Storage & Compute Infrastructure
– Networking Infrastructure
– Hadoop & Infrastructure Software
– SQL
– NoSQL
– Analytic Platforms & Applications
– Cloud Platforms
– Professional Services
Application Areas
– Product Development, Manufacturing & Supply Chain
– After-Sales, Warranty & Dealer Management
– Connected Vehicles & Intelligent Transportation
– Marketing, Sales & Other Applications
Use Cases
– Supply Chain Management
– Manufacturing
– Product Design & Planning
– Predictive Maintenance & Real-Time Diagnostics
– Recall & Warranty Management
– Parts Inventory & Pricing Optimization
– Dealer Management & Customer Support Services
– UBI (Usage-Based Insurance)
– Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Driving
– Intelligent Transportation
– Fleet Management
– Driver Safety & Vehicle Cyber Security
– In-Vehicle Experience, Navigation & Infotainment
– Ride Sourcing, Sharing & Rentals
– Marketing & Sales
– Customer Retention
– Third Party Monetization
– Other Use Cases
“Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
– Big Data ecosystem
– Market drivers and barriers
– Enabling technologies, standardization and regulatory initiatives
– Big Data analytics and implementation models
– Business case, application areas and use cases in the automotive industry
– Over 35 case studies of Big Data investments by automotive OEMs and other stakeholders
– Future roadmap and value chain
– Profiles and strategies of over 270 leading and emerging Big Data ecosystem players
– Strategic recommendations for Big Data vendors, automotive OEMs and other stakeholders
– Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030
