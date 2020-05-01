Innovative Report on Private LTE & 5G Network Market Grow at +30% CAGR in 2023: Global Companies like Nokia, Huawei, Alphabet, Qualcomm, Comba, Casa Systems, Lemko Corporation, General Dynamics, Sirran Communications, Duons, Athonet, Samsung Electronics

“With the standardization of capabilities such as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) by the 3GPP, LTE is increasingly being viewed as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of multiple mission-critical services ranging from PTT group communications to real-time video surveillance, and organizations across the critical communications industry – from public safety agencies to railway operators – are making sizeable investments in private LTE and 5G-ready networks.

Expected to surpass $2.5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2018, private LTE and 5G networks are increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deliver wireless connectivity for critical communications, industrial IoT, enterprise & campus environments, and public venues. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021, eventually accounting for more than $5 Billion by the end of 2021.

Top Key Players: Nokia, Huawei, Alphabet, Qualcomm, Comba, Casa Systems, Lemko Corporation, General Dynamics, Sirran Communications, Duons, Athonet, Samsung Electronics and others.

By providing authority over wireless coverage and capacity, private LTE and 5G networks can ensure guaranteed connectivity, while supporting a wide range of applications and usage scenarios. Small-scale private LTE and 5G-ready networks are also beginning to be deployed in industrial IoT (Internet of Things) settings – where LTE and 5G can fulfill the stringent reliability, availability and low latency requirements for connectivity in industrial control and automation systems, besides supporting mobility for robotics and machines.

In addition, with the emergence of capabilities such as multi-operator small cells and shared/unlicensed spectrum access schemes, the use of private LTE and 5G networks – in enterprise buildings, campuses and public venues, for localized connectivity – is expected to grow significantly over the coming years.

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Submarkets

– RAN (Radio Access Network)

– Mobile Core

– Mobile Backhaul & Transport

Technology

– LTE

– 5G

Vertical Markets

Critical Communications & Industrial IoT

– Public Safety

– Military

– Energy

– Utilities

– Mining

– Transportation

– Factories & Warehousing

– Others

The “Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, vertical market opportunities, applications, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for private LTE and 5G network infrastructure investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover 3 submarkets, 10 vertical markets and 6 regions.

“Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

– Private LTE & 5G network ecosystem

– Market drivers and barriers

– Architectural components and operational models for private LTE & 5G networks

– Analysis of vertical markets and applications – ranging from mobile broadband and mission-critical voice to domain-specific applications such as the delay-sensitive control of railway infrastructure

– Key enabling technologies and concepts including MCPTT, deployable LTE/5G systems, eMTC, NB-IoT, unlicensed/shared spectrum, neutral-host small cells and network slicing

– Review of private LTE & 5G network engagements worldwide, including case studies of 30 live networks

– Spectrum availability, allocation and usage for private LTE & 5G networks

– Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

– Industry roadmap and value chain

– Profiles and strategies of over 440 ecosystem players including LTE/5G network infrastructure OEMs and vertical-domain specialists

– Strategic recommendations for end users, LTE/5G network infrastructure OEMs, system integrators and commercial/private mobile operators

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030