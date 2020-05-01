Intelligent Video (IV) market 2025: Anticipated to Reach 19.0% by Top Global Key Players: IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Siemens and More…

This report studies the Intelligent Video (IV) market, intelligent video (IV) refers to video that inherently automates video analysis or includes technology that eliminates some manual video analysis processes.

Common applications include surveillance cameras that only record when motion is detected, to cameras that automatically “read” and catalog vehicle license plates. Another increasingly common use of intelligent video is the use of facial recognition technology in surveillance systems. Such systems, often called “biometric surveillance,” often eliminate manual surveillance video monitoring and – through the use of searchable biometric templates associated with appropriate meta-data – makes it possible to create alerts when detecting individuals from watchlist databases.

Download Research Study With Latest Advancement Trends and Application @ – https://www.reportsmonitor.com/request_sample/376269

IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic are major players in the Intelligent Video (IV) in 2016. AAC Technologies dominated with 7.07% revenue share.On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Intelligent Video (IV), with a revenue market share nearly 35.54% in 2016; Asia region has great market potential in the future.

Intelligent Video (IV) used in industry including BFSI Sector, Government and Public Sector, Industrial Sector, Retail Sector, Transport and Logistics Sector and others. Report data showed that 35.99% of the Intelligent Video (IV) market demand in Government and Public Sector in 2016.

In 2018, the global Intelligent Video (IV) market size was 1530 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6130 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.0% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Axis Communications AB

Siemens

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic

Verint Systems

Avigilon

Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

Objectvideo, Inc.

Advantech

Infinova

Qognify

PureTech Systems

IntelliVision

VCA Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI Sector

Government and Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Sector

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the Global Intelligent Video IV Market size by substantial regions/countries, product type and application, descriptive history data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To define the structure of Intelligent Video IV Market by learning its various sub-segments.

Focus on the dominant Global Intelligent Video IV Market players, to define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the upcoming years.

To examine the Intelligent Video IV Market in terms of individual growth trends, future potential, and their inputs to the total market.

To provide detailed information about the key factors impacting the growth of the market (growth potential, drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To understand the size of Intelligent Video IV Market, taking into account the key regions, type [, Server Monitoring & Network Monitoring] and applications [SMEs & Large Enterprises].

To study and examine competitive developments such as agreements, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions in the market.

READ DESCRIPTIVE LIST OF FULL RESEARCH STUDY AT @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/report/376269/Intelligent-Video-IV-Market

The report also mentions additional deals into key geographical segments of Global Intelligent Video IV Market and give out details about their present and past share. Recent trends, forthcoming challenges, prospective regional investments, and many other influential factors have been considered and presented.

The detailed study of regions United States, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, Europe, India, and Central & South America provide better market penetration and ensure accurate analysis. Leading manufacturers have been given importance to assure their strategies are well understood and their status in this particular market can be demonstrated.

Finally, the report covers Global Intelligent Video IV Market new project SWOT analysis, ROI analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and development analysis. Besides, the report also provides a summary of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to prosper growth through the course of the forecast period.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered.

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Intelligent Video IV Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Video IV Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends.

3 Market Share by key players

3.1 Global Intelligent Video IV Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Intelligent Video IV key players Head office and Area Served

3.3 key players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Intelligent Video IV Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans.

Avail Discount on this report @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/check_discount/376269

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get separate chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia (China, India, Japan etc.) or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].