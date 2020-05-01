Ion Exchange Materials Market : RMOZ Releases New Report On The Market 2019-2021
The global market for ion exchange materials should reach $9.5 billion by 2021 from $5.5 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%, from 2016 to 2021.
Report Includes
An overview of the global markets for ion exchange materials, a core component of new technologies that utilize non-freshwater resources, facilitate deployment of new clean energy generation and storage devices, and aid in food production processes.
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
Factors influencing demand for the technology and with coverage of major businesses in the field.
A look at ion exchange materials as they are used in environmental remediation, and in industrial filtration and separation processes.
Market trends, industry data, and market segmentation for ion exchange materials.
Profiles of major players in the industry.
Report Scope
The report’s scope focuses on the ion exchange materials by application and region. The applications of the ion exchange materials will be discussed. In addition, the report will cover how the ion exchange material is used in the selected application. The geographical scope of the report will focus on the global markets, specifically where the ion exchange materials are used and sold. The companies covered herein are from all geographies.
Table Of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Introduction to Ion Exchange Materials
Description of Ion Exchange Materials
A Brief History of Ion Exchange Materials
Applications of Ion Exchange Materials
Global Market Trends of Ion Exchange Materials
Trends Driving Market Growth in Ion Exchange Materials
Innovation and Competitive Landscape in Ion Exchange Materials
Types of Functionalities Used for Ion Exchange Polymers
Brief Introduction to the Markets for Ion Exchange Materials
Energy Storage and Generation Technologies
Fuel Cell Systems
Electrolysis
Redox Flow Batteries
Water Technologies
Electrodialysis
