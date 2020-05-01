Ion Exchange Materials Market : RMOZ Releases New Report On The Market 2019-2021

The global market for ion exchange materials should reach $9.5 billion by 2021 from $5.5 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for ion exchange materials, a core component of new technologies that utilize non-freshwater resources, facilitate deployment of new clean energy generation and storage devices, and aid in food production processes.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Factors influencing demand for the technology and with coverage of major businesses in the field.

A look at ion exchange materials as they are used in environmental remediation, and in industrial filtration and separation processes.

Market trends, industry data, and market segmentation for ion exchange materials.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Scope

The report’s scope focuses on the ion exchange materials by application and region. The applications of the ion exchange materials will be discussed. In addition, the report will cover how the ion exchange material is used in the selected application. The geographical scope of the report will focus on the global markets, specifically where the ion exchange materials are used and sold. The companies covered herein are from all geographies.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction to Ion Exchange Materials

Description of Ion Exchange Materials

A Brief History of Ion Exchange Materials

Applications of Ion Exchange Materials

Global Market Trends of Ion Exchange Materials

Trends Driving Market Growth in Ion Exchange Materials

Innovation and Competitive Landscape in Ion Exchange Materials

Types of Functionalities Used for Ion Exchange Polymers

Brief Introduction to the Markets for Ion Exchange Materials

Energy Storage and Generation Technologies

Fuel Cell Systems

Electrolysis

Redox Flow Batteries

Water Technologies

Electrodialysis

