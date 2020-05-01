Know in depth about Big Data Market: 2025 What Recent Study say about Top Companies like Accenture, AFS Technologies, AWSBig Panda, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, Hitachi, HSBC Group, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Juniper Networks, Qualcomm

““Big Data” originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.

Despite challenges relating to privacy concerns and organizational resistance, Big Data investments continue to gain momentum throughout the globe. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that Big Data investments will account for over $65 Billion in 2018 alone. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% over the next three years.

Amid the proliferation of real-time data from sources such as mobile devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data has found a host of vertical market applications, ranging from fraud detection to scientific R&D.

The “Big Data Market: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the Big Data ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, vertical market opportunities and use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies on Big Data analytics, vendor profiles, market share and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 14 vertical markets, 6 regions and 35 countries.

Forecast Segmentation

Hardware, Software & Professional Services

– Hardware

– Software

– Professional Services

Horizontal Submarkets

– Storage & Compute Infrastructure

– Networking Infrastructure

– Hadoop & Infrastructure Software

– SQL

– NoSQL

– Analytic Platforms & Applications

– Cloud Platforms

– Professional Services

Vertical Submarkets

– Automotive, Aerospace & Transportation

– Banking & Securities

– Defense & Intelligence

– Education

– Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

– Smart Cities & Intelligent Buildings

– Insurance

– Manufacturing & Natural Resources

– Web, Media & Entertainment

– Public Safety & Homeland Security

– Public Services

– Retail, Wholesale & Hospitality

– Telecommunications

– Utilities & Energy

– Others

“Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

– Big Data ecosystem

– Market drivers and barriers

– Enabling technologies, standardization and regulatory initiatives

– Big Data analytics and implementation models

– Key trends – including AI (Artificial Intelligence), machine learning, edge analytics, cloud-based Big Data platforms, and the impact of the IoT (Internet of Things)

– Analysis of key applications and investment potential for 14 vertical markets

– Over 60 case studies on the use of Big Data and analytics

– Big Data vendor market share

– Future roadmap and value chain

– Profiles and strategies of over 270 leading and emerging Big Data ecosystem players

– Strategic recommendations for Big Data hardware, software and professional services vendors, and enterprises

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030