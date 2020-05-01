KVM Switch Market Overview, Scope and Research Outlook 2019 to 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on KVM Switch Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

A KVM switch (with KVM being an abbreviation for “keyboard, video and mouse”) is a hardware device that allows a user to control multiple computers from one or more sets of keyboards, video monitors, and mice. Although multiple computers are connected to the KVM, typically a smaller number of computers can be controlled at any given time. Modern devices have also added the ability to share other peripherals like USB devices and audio.

With the popularity of USB—USB keyboards, mice, and I/O devices are still the most common devices connected to a KVM switch. The classes of KVMswitches that are reviewed, are based on different types of core technologies in terms of how the KVM switch handles USB I/O devices—including keyboards, mice, touchscreen displays, etc. The global KVM Switch market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on KVM Switch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall KVM Switch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Adder Technology

Aten International

Avocent Technology

Belden

Belkin International

Black Box

D-Link

Dell Technologies

Guntermann & Drunck

HPE

IHSE

IOGEAR

Icron Technologies

Kramer Electronics

Network Technologies

Opengear

Rose Electronics

Tripp Lite Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

USB Hub Based KVM

Emulated USB KVM

Semi-DDM USB KVM

DDM USB KVM Segment by Application

Enterprise Level

SMB Level

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 KVM Switch Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of KVM Switch

1.2 KVM Switch Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global KVM Switch Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 USB Hub Based KVM

1.2.3 Emulated USB KVM

1.2.4 Semi-DDM USB KVM

1.2.5 DDM USB KVM

1.3 KVM Switch Segment by Application

1.3.1 KVM Switch Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Enterprise Level

1.3.3 SMB Level

1.3.4 Small Office and Home Office

1.4 Global KVM Switch Market by Region

1.4.1 Global KVM Switch Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global KVM Switch Market Size

1.5.1 Global KVM Switch Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global KVM Switch Production (2014-2025)

2 Global KVM Switch Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global KVM Switch Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global KVM Switch Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global KVM Switch Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers KVM Switch Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 KVM Switch Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 KVM Switch Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 KVM Switch Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global KVM Switch Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global KVM Switch Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global KVM Switch Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America KVM Switch Production

3.4.1 North America KVM Switch Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe KVM Switch Production

3.5.1 Europe KVM Switch Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China KVM Switch Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China KVM Switch Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan KVM Switch Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan KVM Switch Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global KVM Switch Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global KVM Switch Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America KVM Switch Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe KVM Switch Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China KVM Switch Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan KVM Switch Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global KVM Switch Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global KVM Switch Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global KVM Switch Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global KVM Switch Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global KVM Switch Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global KVM Switch Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global KVM Switch Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in KVM Switch Business

7.1 Adder Technology

7.1.1 Adder Technology KVM Switch Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 KVM Switch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Adder Technology KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Aten International

7.2.1 Aten International KVM Switch Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 KVM Switch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Aten International KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Avocent Technology

7.3.1 Avocent Technology KVM Switch Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 KVM Switch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Avocent Technology KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Belden

7.4.1 Belden KVM Switch Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 KVM Switch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Belden KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Belkin International

7.5.1 Belkin International KVM Switch Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 KVM Switch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Belkin International KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Black Box

7.6.1 Black Box KVM Switch Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 KVM Switch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Black Box KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 D-Link

7.7.1 D-Link KVM Switch Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 KVM Switch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 D-Link KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dell Technologies

7.8.1 Dell Technologies KVM Switch Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 KVM Switch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dell Technologies KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Guntermann & Drunck

7.9.1 Guntermann & Drunck KVM Switch Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 KVM Switch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Guntermann & Drunck KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 HPE

7.10.1 HPE KVM Switch Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 KVM Switch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 HPE KVM Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 IHSE

7.12 IOGEAR

7.13 Icron Technologies

7.14 Kramer Electronics

7.15 Network Technologies

7.16 Opengear

7.17 Rose Electronics

7.18 Tripp Lite

8 KVM Switch Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 KVM Switch Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of KVM Switch

8.4 KVM Switch Industrial Chain Analysis

