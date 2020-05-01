L-Lysine Hydrochloride (HCL) Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2017-2027

L-Lysine HCL is a revolutionary white color powder that heals human body and provides essential nutrition to it. It is an essential amino acid for humans and must be supplied in the diet at 12mg per Kg of human body weight. Almost all the foods available on our planet have sufficient amount of L-Lysine HCL which makes it abundant on the planet and easy to be extracted.

L-Lysine HCL is tending to become a major market player in the food industry because of its positive effects and vast requirement. Athletes, fighters, and other sports player have to check and maintain their L-Lysine HCL levels continuously, deviation from standard levels may lead to injuries or sickness and diseases. L-Lysine HCL was first introduced in 1955 after approval from FDA. L-Lysine HCL is commonly used to treat mouth and genital lesions caused by herpes simplex virus. Taking L-Lysine HCL can speed up the recovery from herpes infection. Also, it is used in curing shingles caused by herpes zoster viruses. The human body does not produce L-Lysine HCL because of which it needs to be taken by diet or supplement.

L-Lysine HCL is massively added in animal food, which is a major factor for the growth of its market. L-Lysine HCL is extremely helpful in intestinal absorption of calcium and also eliminates its exertion by kidney which makes it useful for the treatment of osteoporosis. Currently, scientists are studying its effects on increasing muscle mass, lowering glucose, improving anxiety and treat angina. It is commonly used to treat pain and to detoxify the body after heroin use. In next ten years, L-Lysine HCL market is expected to witness an escalating demand among the consumers and clinics because of its vast usage.

L-Lysine HCL: Market Dynamics L-Lysine HCL market is mainly driven by the increasing applications for curing various diseases in human body. L-Lysine HCL is an essential part of our diet and thus will foresee a high demand in future because of its applications in almost all the types of processed foods. Protein powder, vitamins and mineral drinks, processed meat, breakfast cereals and other processed foods will be responsible for L-Lysine HCL demand in future. Apart from processed food, its medicinal use will drive the market growth because of its increasing applications in curing diseases. Rising mouth related problems and injuries, rising accidents level, increasing osteoporosis cases are the primary drivers for L-Lysine HCL market. L-Lysine HCL is commonly consumed in powder form and tablets. Animal food, especially for pigs, chicken, goat, and sheep, cow and buffalo, contains L-Lysine HCL which will drive the market in upcoming years.

However, L-Lysine HCL comes along with some restraints. L-Lysine HCL might increase the level of Aminoglycoside toxicity, effects patients with liver and kidney impairment, can cause an adverse reaction in gastrointestinal diseases such as diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain. In some cases, Fanconi syndrome and tubulointerstitial nephritis are developed when L-Lysine HCL is taken for consecutive five years.

L-Lysine HCL market has an opportunity towards the advancements in the area of processed food and animal food which will give pace to the market growth of L-Lysine HCL for next ten years. L-Lysine HCL will be heavily used in healthcare as an alternative medicine for curing many diseases that will boost the market in future.

L-Lysine HCL: Market Segmentation

L-Lysine HCL market can be segmented on the basis of source, which include:

Fruits

Vegetables

Dairy products

Meat

Others

L-Lysine HCL market can be segmented on the basis of applications, which include:

Human food Processed Meat Processed Bovine Meat Processed Poultry Meat Processed Goat and Sheep Meat Processed Food Breakfast cereals Oats and other cereals Processed dairy products Others Beverages Fruit juices Sparkling drinks Others Protein, Vitamins and Mineral powder and drinks Protein powder Whey protein Others

Pet food Cow and buffalo food Dog food Cat food Pig food Others

Pharmaceutical

Others

L-Lysine HCL: Segment Outlook

L-Lysine HCL market can be segmented by source which the include Fruits, Vegetables, Dairy products, Meat, and Others. Most commonly used L-Lysine HCL sources are milk, meat, and eggs as they are rich in protein. L-Lysine HCL market can also be segmented on the basis of applications which includes Human food [Processed Meat (Processed Bovine Meat, Processed Poultry Meat, Processed Goat and Sheep Meat), Processed Food (Breakfast Cereals, Oats and other grains, Processed dairy products and Others), Beverages (Fruit Juices, Sparkling drinks and Others), Protein, Vitamins and Mineral powder and drinks (Protein Powder, Whey protein and Others)], Pet food (Cow and buffalo food, Dog food, Cat food, Pig Food and Others), Pharmaceutical and Others.

L-Lysine HCL: Regional Outlook

L-Lysine HCL: Market Players

The market players in L-Lysine HCL market are Ajinomoto, CJ Bio, ADM, Global Bio-chem Technology, EPPEN Biotech, Meihua Group, COFCO Biochemical, Evonik and many more.