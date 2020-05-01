Laser Projection Market Overview, Scope and Research Outlook 2019 to 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Laser Projection Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A laser projector is a device that projects changing laser beams on a screen to create a moving image for entertainment or professional use. It consists of a housing that contains lasers, mirrors, galvanometer scanners, and other optical components.

APAC is expected to dominate the laser projection market. APAC is the leading laser projection market for education and cinema segments, with major demand driven by countries such as China and India. APAC is expected to provide ample opportunities for the laser projection market growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumer awareness about high-brightness laser projectors, increased government spending from emerging economies on the education sector, and the development of the education sector to provide smart education to students. Also, the increasing number of cinema screens and rising penetration of laser projectors in cinema drive the growth of the laser projection market. The global Laser Projection market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Laser Projection volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laser Projection market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic

Sony

Epson

Barco

NEC Display Solutions

Benq

Casio

Delta Electronics

Optoma

Ricoh Company

Canon

Christie Digital Systems

Digital Projection

Dell

Faro

Hitachi Digital

Lap GmbH

LG

Viewsonic Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Product Type

Laser Projector

CAD Laser Projection System

By Illumination Type

Laser Phosphor

Hybrid

RGB Laser

Laser Diode Segment by Application

Enterprise

Public Places

Cinema

Education

Retail

Medical

Industrial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Laser Projection Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laser Projection

1.2 Laser Projection Segment By Product Type

1.2.1 Global Laser Projection Production Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Laser Projector

1.2.3 CAD Laser Projection System

1.3 Laser Projection Segment by Application

1.3.1 Laser Projection Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Enterprise

1.3.3 Public Places

1.3.4 Cinema

1.3.5 Education

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Industrial

1.4 Global Laser Projection Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Laser Projection Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Laser Projection Market Size

1.5.1 Global Laser Projection Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Laser Projection Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Laser Projection Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Laser Projection Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Laser Projection Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Laser Projection Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Laser Projection Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Laser Projection Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Laser Projection Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Laser Projection Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Laser Projection Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Laser Projection Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Laser Projection Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Laser Projection Production

3.4.1 North America Laser Projection Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Laser Projection Production

3.5.1 Europe Laser Projection Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Laser Projection Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Laser Projection Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Laser Projection Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Laser Projection Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Laser Projection Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Laser Projection Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Laser Projection Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Laser Projection Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Laser Projection Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Laser Projection Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Laser Projection Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Laser Projection Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Laser Projection Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Laser Projection Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Laser Projection Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Laser Projection Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Laser Projection Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laser Projection Business

7.1 Panasonic

7.1.1 Panasonic Laser Projection Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Laser Projection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Panasonic Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sony

7.2.1 Sony Laser Projection Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Laser Projection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sony Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Epson

7.3.1 Epson Laser Projection Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Laser Projection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Epson Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Barco

7.4.1 Barco Laser Projection Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Laser Projection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Barco Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 NEC Display Solutions

7.5.1 NEC Display Solutions Laser Projection Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Laser Projection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 NEC Display Solutions Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Benq

7.6.1 Benq Laser Projection Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Laser Projection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Benq Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Casio

7.7.1 Casio Laser Projection Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Laser Projection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Casio Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Delta Electronics

7.8.1 Delta Electronics Laser Projection Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Laser Projection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Delta Electronics Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Optoma

7.9.1 Optoma Laser Projection Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Laser Projection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Optoma Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Ricoh Company

7.10.1 Ricoh Company Laser Projection Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Laser Projection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Ricoh Company Laser Projection Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Canon

7.12 Christie Digital Systems

7.13 Digital Projection

7.14 Dell

7.15 Faro

7.16 Hitachi Digital

7.17 Lap GmbH

7.18 LG

7.19 Viewsonic

8 Laser Projection Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Laser Projection Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Laser Projection

8.4 Laser Projection Industrial Chain Analysis

