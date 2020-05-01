Live Cell Imaging Market Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019 -2025

Live cell imaging is the technique to study live cells with the help of images obtained from imaging systems such as high content screening systems and microscopes.

The American region holds the major share of the global live cell imaging market, owing to the existing well-established healthcare system, increasing prevalence of cancer cases, and technological advancements.

The Asia Pacific live cell imaging market consists of countries, namely, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Japan is the largest market for live cell imaging due to an increase in the prevalence of cancer and demand for live cell imaging techniques. In China, factors responsible for the market growth are rising geriatric population with chronic diseases and availability of low-cost diagnostic and treatment options.

In 2018, the global Live Cell Imaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Live Cell Imaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Live Cell Imaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Carl Zeiss (Germany)

Leica Microsystems (Germany)

Olympus (Japan)

GE Healthcare (U.K.)

BD (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Danaher (U.S.)

Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.)

Nikon (Japan)

Molecular Devices (U.S.)

PerkinElmer (U.S.)

BioTek Instruments (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Equipment

Consumables

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnological Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

