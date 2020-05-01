Market Research On Smart Cities Market 2019 And Analysis To 2021
Report Highlights
The global smart cities market for information and communications technologies reached $342.4 billion in 2016 and should reach $774.8 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% from 2016 to 2021.
Report Includes
An overview of the new and growing information technology markets relating to smart cities.
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.
A focused and operational definition of the smart city construct as well as consistent evidence concerning the geography of smart cities.
Information on major factors influencing smart cities, such as the presence of a creative class, the quality of and dedicated attention to the urban environment, the level of education, multimodal accessibility, the use of information communication technologies for public administration, and how these factors correlate into urban wealth.
Analysis of important growth opportunities, including new transport management systems, smart grids, water monitoring systems, and energy-efficient buildings.
Profiles of major players in the smart cities industry.
Report Scope
This report covers the global market for smart city technologies and regional analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. Component segments include communications, hardware, sensors and software as well as in-depth market size and forecast for key end-user segments including energy management, water management, transportation management, assisted living, e-government and waste management.
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
What is a Smart City?
Historical Context for Smart Cities
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
Communications
Hardware
Sensors
Software
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Smart City Sectors
Energy Management
Water Management
Transportation Management
Assisted Living
E-Government
Waste Management
