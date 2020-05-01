Market Research On Smart Cities Market 2019 And Analysis To 2021

Report Highlights

The global smart cities market for information and communications technologies reached $342.4 billion in 2016 and should reach $774.8 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% from 2016 to 2021.

Report Includes

An overview of the new and growing information technology markets relating to smart cities.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

A focused and operational definition of the smart city construct as well as consistent evidence concerning the geography of smart cities.

Information on major factors influencing smart cities, such as the presence of a creative class, the quality of and dedicated attention to the urban environment, the level of education, multimodal accessibility, the use of information communication technologies for public administration, and how these factors correlate into urban wealth.

Analysis of important growth opportunities, including new transport management systems, smart grids, water monitoring systems, and energy-efficient buildings.

Profiles of major players in the smart cities industry.

Report Scope

This report covers the global market for smart city technologies and regional analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. Component segments include communications, hardware, sensors and software as well as in-depth market size and forecast for key end-user segments including energy management, water management, transportation management, assisted living, e-government and waste management.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

What is a Smart City?

Historical Context for Smart Cities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Communications

Hardware

Sensors

Software

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Smart City Sectors

Energy Management

Water Management

Transportation Management

Assisted Living

E-Government

Waste Management

