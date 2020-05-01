Metagenomic Sequencing Market : The Booming Market showing Strong Position in Future

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market was valued at USD 397.26 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 645.46 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Metagenomic Sequencing?

Metagenomics is referred to as both a research field as well as a research technique. The field of Metagenomics can be defined as the genomic analysis of microbial DNA from various environmental communities. Tools used in Metagenomics enables the population analysis of un-culturable or unknown microbes. This is an important application of Metagenomics as a very small percentage of bacteria can be cultured within the laboratory. The capacity to identify microbes without prior knowledge of what the sample contains is expanding the scope of various principles such as microbial ecology, virology, microbiology, environmental sciences and biomedical research.

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.Rising technological advancements regarding DNA sequencing and investments in the development of bioinformatics platforms to support metagenomics have been driving the global metagenomic sequencing market. On the other hand, lack of technical knowledge and workers might hamper the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Illumina, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Novogene Corporation; Oxford Gene Technology, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; TAKARA BIO INC.; Danaher; QIAGEN; and ELITechGroup. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Segmentation, by Workflow

• Sample Preparation

• Sequencing

• Data Processing and Analysis

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Segmentation, by Product and Services

• Instruments

• Reagents and Consumables

• Analysis and Data Interpretation Solutions

• Metagenomic Sequencing Services

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Segmentation, by Technology

• Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing

• 16s Rrna Sequencing

• Whole-Genome Sequencing and De Novo Assembly

• Metatranscriptomics

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Segmentation, by Application

• Ecological and Environmental Metagenomics

• Clinical Diagnostic Metagenomics

• Drug Discovery Metagenomics

• Soil Microbiome

• Industrial Applications

• Others

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World