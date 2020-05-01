Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market 2019 Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts To 2024
World Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market
Executive Summary
Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.
The players mentioned in our report
Mitsubishi Rayon
Evonik
Sumitomo Chemical
LG MMA
Asahi Kasei
Arkema
Kuraray
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
BASF
Dow
Formosa Plastics
Jilin Petrochemical
Longxin Chemical
Shandong Hongxu
Global Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market: Product Segment Analysis
ACH Process
C4 Direct Oxidation
MAN Process
C4 DOE Process
New ACH Process
C2 BASF Process
Global Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market: Application Segment Analysis
Acrylic sheet
Moulding/ extrusion compounds
Surface coating
Other
Global Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Industry
1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.1 Types of Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) industry
1.2.1.1 ACH Process
1.2.1.2 C4 Direct Oxidation
1.2.1.3 MAN Process
1.2.1.4 C4 DOE Process
1.2.1.5 New ACH Process
1.2.1.6 C2 BASF Process
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Lanscape
2.1 Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Markets by regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.5 Japan
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.2 World Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market by types
ACH Process
C4 Direct Oxidation
MAN Process
C4 DOE Process
New ACH Process
C2 BASF Process
2.3 World Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market by Applications
Acrylic sheet
Moulding/ extrusion compounds
Surface coating
Other
Chapter 3 World Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market share
3.1 Major players Market share by production
3.2 Major players Market share by Revenue
3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production in 2019, Through 2024
3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2019, Through 2024
Chapter 4 Supply Chain
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2014-2019
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Process Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Continued…..
