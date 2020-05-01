Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market 2019 Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts To 2024

World Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market

Executive Summary

Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.

The players mentioned in our report

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Sumitomo Chemical

LG MMA

Asahi Kasei

Arkema

Kuraray

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

BASF

Dow

Formosa Plastics

Jilin Petrochemical

Longxin Chemical

Shandong Hongxu

Global Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market: Product Segment Analysis

ACH Process

C4 Direct Oxidation

MAN Process

C4 DOE Process

New ACH Process

C2 BASF Process

Global Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market: Application Segment Analysis

Acrylic sheet

Moulding/ extrusion compounds

Surface coating

Other

Global Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Industry

1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.1 Types of Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) industry

1.2.1.1 ACH Process

1.2.1.2 C4 Direct Oxidation

1.2.1.3 MAN Process

1.2.1.4 C4 DOE Process

1.2.1.5 New ACH Process

1.2.1.6 C2 BASF Process

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Lanscape

2.1 Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Markets by regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Market overview

Major players Revenue in 2019

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Market overview

Major players Revenue in 2019

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Market overview

Major players Revenue in 2019

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Market overview

Major players Revenue in 2019

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Market overview

Major players Revenue in 2019

2.2 World Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market by types

ACH Process

C4 Direct Oxidation

MAN Process

C4 DOE Process

New ACH Process

C2 BASF Process

2.3 World Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market by Applications

Acrylic sheet

Moulding/ extrusion compounds

Surface coating

Other

Chapter 3 World Methyl Methacrylate(MMA) Market share

3.1 Major players Market share by production

3.2 Major players Market share by Revenue

3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production in 2019, Through 2024

3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2019, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Continued…..

