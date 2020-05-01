Micronized PTFE Market – Sophisticated Trends 2025

The Research Report on “Micronized PTFE Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025“, issued by TMR Research, includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain.

Global Micronized PTFE Market: Snapshot

With growing demand for micronized PTFE, the manufacturers are rolling their sleeves up to develop and present customers with more advanced products that will help them expanding their geographical reach. The global market for micronized PTFE is expected to witness significant demand over the coming years owing to rising penetration of micronized PTFE in the thermoplastic industry and the growing demand from the expanding end-use industries in the developing economies.

The players operating in the market can gain from the expanding grease and lubricant industry in the U.S. and growing coating industry of countries like China. However, the global market for micronized PTFE is likely to face hindrance from the strict regulations pertaining to environment protection and from the expansion of the digital media industry. The companies can however, enhance the quality micronized PTFE grades for developing applications.

The resin of micronized PTFE is employed in a broad range of industries such as grease and lubricant, elastomers, ink, coating, and thermoplastic. The demand for coating is expected to gain momentum in the coming years owing to rising expenditure in infrastructural development and growing disposable income of the middle class consumer. This, in turn, is expected to benefit the global micronized PTFE market in the long run. The top drawer companies can also capitalize on the opportunities arising from the developments in terms of technology and infrastructure taking place in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Micronized PTFE Market: Overview

Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a polymer significantly used across applications where polytetrafluoroethylene products are required to have high surface lubricity and anti-blocking properties. The compound is manufactured from PTFE scrap or virgin PTFE with the help of thermal decomposition, irradiation or air milling. The size of the micronized PTFE can be customized based on the need of the application. The chief raw materials used to manufacture micronized PTFE include chloroform, fluorspar, and hydrofluoric acid.

This report on the global micronized PTFE market presents a thorough account of the present dynamics of the market and its segments and the factors that are influencing market’s growth. As such, factors such as growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and competitive and regulatory policies in the market are examined in detail. The report also includes vast projections pertaining to the growth prospects of the market over the period between 2017 and 2025.

Global Micronized PTFE Market: Drivers and Restraints

The vast rise in demand for micronized PTFE across the thermoplastics industry is anticipated to be one of the key drivers of the global micronized PTFE market in the next few years. Properties of micronized PTFE such as low friction coefficient, high tensile strength, abrasion and wear resistance, and flame retardancy make them useful across a number of thermoplastic applications.

The market is also significantly driven by the healthy growth observed in the industrial sector, especially in emerging economies across Asia Pacific. Industries such as coatings, automotive, textiles, and electronics are witnessing growth at an excellent pace in the region, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market for micronized PTFE. The increased demand for high performance polymers that perform well under extreme temperature and pressure is also expected to fuel the micronized PTFE market.

However, stringent environmental regulations surrounding the usage of fluoro-chemicals are expected to hamper the micronized PTFE market growth to a certain extent in the next few years. Fluro-chemicals are considered greenhouse gases and environmental agencies such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the U.S. have imposed restriction on their use.

Global Micronized PTFE Market: Segmentation

Some of the key applications of micronized PTFE are found in inks, thermoplastics, elastomers, grease and lubricants, and coatings. Key end-use industries utilizing micronized PTFE include the automotive, textiles, food, pharmaceutical, medical, and electronics. Presently, the inks segment represents the largest application of micronized PTFE, followed by thermoplastics. However, the widening popularity and reader-base of digital media is expected to hamper the global demand for ink, thus dampening the growth prospects of micronized PTFE across the ink segment.

The thermoplastics applications segment is expected to exhibit the most lucrative growth opportunity for the micronized PTFE market in the next few years. The application segment of grease and lubricants, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate over the report’s forecast period.

Global Micronized PTFE Market: Geographical and Competitive Landscape

Asia Pacific is presently the dominant market for micronized PTFE in terms of both production and consumption. Owing to the rapidly expanding manufacturing sector and industrialization in the region, the demand for micronized PTFE has been increasing at steady pace in the past few years. The demand in the region is primarily driven by applications such as coatings, thermoplastics, and inks.

The competitive landscape of the global micronized PTFE market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key vendors in the market are Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Shamrock Technologies Inc., Micro Powders Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, Shanghai 3F New Materials Company Ltd., Reprolon Texas, and Solvay S.A.

