Motion Simulation Market to Partake Significant Development During 2016-2026

Emerging regulatory changes, increasing defense investment for research & development by developed & emerging economies and global adaption to cloud based simulation software, pitching the growth of motion simulation market during the forecast period. Motion simulation – also known as rigid body dynamics, offers simulation solutions for the complexity of mechanical products. Broadly, motion simulation provides the quantitative information about the kinematics, such as velocity, position, and acceleration, and also the dynamics including inertial forces, joint reactions and power requirements of all the components of a moving mechanism. Additionally, results of the motion simulation can be obtained virtually through CAD assembly model and transferred directly to motion simulation program. Motion Simulation systems are used in various applications, such as defense, aerospace, automotive, mining, healthcare and entertainment.

Global Motion Simulation Market: Drivers

Changing regulatory framework in the aviation industry, global adaptation to simulation-based training program across government and private organizations in the aviation industry and expanding demand for modeling and simulation technologies from automotive sector are the factors identified as the key growth drivers of the global motion simulation market during the forecast period. Growing trend of using motion simulation as cost effective solution in aerospace community, adoption to full-flight simulation modules by aviation training industry and continuous focus on commercializing autonomous vehicle technology in emerging economies, further accelerates the growth of global motion simulation market. Transformation of human motion simulation from the laboratory to the commercial market, significant development of motion simulation technology in healthcare applications are also expected to fuel the growth of global motion simulation market during the forecast period. However, lack of simulator fidelity and feasibility are identified as the key restraints hindering the growth global motion simulation market during the forecast period.

Global Motion Simulation Market: Segmentation

Global Motion Simulation Market is segmented on the basis of end user, technology, type, degree of freedom (DOF) and region.

On the basis of end user, the global motion simulation market can be segmented into defense, automotive, entertainment, mining and healthcare. On the basis of technology, the global motion simulation market can be segmented into, hydraulic, electric and pneumatic. By type, the global motion simulation market can be segmented into Hardware and software. On the basis of degree of freedom (DOF), the global motion simulation market can be segmented into two degree of freedom (DOF), three degree of freedom (DOF), and six degree of freedom (DOF).

Regionally, Global Motion Simulation Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. Among all end user segment, defense segment is identified as the attractive market during the forecast period, due to continuous focus on implementing aircraft and military vehicle simulation technology, to reduce cost and to ensure safety & security.

Global Motion Simulation Market: Regional Outlook

Global motion simulation market is witnessing significant growth in all major regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Asia pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in motion simulation market, due to dynamic growth of economies, increasing military capabilities, rising demand for air transportation and modernizing industrial capabilities. However, the North America region is expected to dominate the motion simulation market during the forecast period.

Global Motion Simulation Market: Competition Landscape

The key vendors in the global motion simulation market, include Bosch Rexroth AG, Siemens Industry Software B.V, CAE Inc. Dassault Systèmes, Laerdal Medical., Moog Inc., Gaumard Scientific, and Cubic Corporation. Actuations collaborations with other players in simulation market to expand the product portfolio, is the strategy followed by major market vendors to gain competitive edge.