Motion Stimulation Therapy Market Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2028

Motion stimulation therapy is a type of physical therapy performed when events as stroke or spinal cord injury occurs resulting in denervation of muscle leading to paralysis or weakness in muscle. Motion stimulation therapy helps in producing the voluntary forces required for joint moment that allows functional performance of daily task. Motion stimulation therapy are beneficial for muscle spasm, pain relief or to reduce inflammation cases. Motion stimulation therapy also helps the muscle in contracting so as to reduce muscle atrophy.

Motion stimulation therapy are helpful in Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder which is common in the elder population. Deep brain simulation is a type of motion stimulation therapy used for treating Parkinson’s disease. Deep brain stimulation is the most commonly performed surgical treatment for Parkinson’s disease. Advanced motion stimulation therapy like functional stimulation and therapeutic electric stimulation therapies are also used widely for better results and fast recovery from muscular dysfunction. These therapy use devices which works by electrically stimulating and contracting muscles with the use of electric impulses.

Motion Stimulation Therapy Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising incidence of Parkinson’s disease is the primary factor driving the growth of motion stimulation market. The increasing case of road accidents and muscle injury is expected to drive the growth of motion stimulation therapy market. Motion stimulation therapy can also be used along with regular medication. This phenomenon is referred to as combination therapy and the fact that motion stimulation therapy can be used as add-on therapy is expected to drive market growth of motion stimulation therapy market. Technological advancement in stimulators devices is also positively impacting on growth of motion stimulation therapy market. Moreover, the lack of awareness among the people about the advance therapies for muscle spasm and motion related problems will also deter the growth of motion stimulation therapy market over the forecast period.

Motion Stimulation Therapy Market: Segmentation

The global Motion Stimulation Therapy market is classified on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Based on therapy type motion stimulation therapy market is segmented into following:

Functional neuromuscular stimulation therapy

Peripheral stimulation therapy

Deep brain stimulation therapy

Therapeutic electrical stimulation therapy

Based on end user motion stimulation therapy market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Others

Motion Stimulation Therapy Market: Market Overview

The global Motion Stimulation Therapy market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to the rise in funding by government for the development of novel drugs. According to Parkinson’s association of Carolinas, nearly 60,000 people in U.S are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year and nearly10 million people worldwide are estimated to be living with Parkinson’s disease. By therapy type, the functional neuromuscular stimulation therapy segment is expected to gain maximum share in the global motion stimulation therapy market due to rising incidence of Parkinson’s disease worldwide. Among end user segment, hospitals are expected to be most dominant segment due to rise in number of patients seeking motion stimulation therapy.

Motion Stimulation Therapy Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Motion Stimulation Therapy market is classified into eight key regions Such as North America, Latin America, Europe, APECJ, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Motion Stimulation Therapy market due to technological advancement and research and development for improving the quality of healthcare facilities. Followed by Europe due the rising geriatric population suffering from chronic pain and other indications. APEC and China is the fastest growing region for global Motion Stimulation Therapy market owing to increasing road accidents cases this region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is the least lucrative region for motion stimulation therapy market due to lack of awareness among the people about the advance therapies.

Motion Stimulation Therapy Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of motion Stimulation therapy market are, Valencia, CA, USA, Cyberonics, Medtronic, Innovative Neurotronics, Inc. Boston Scientific Corporation; Bioness Inc. St. Jude Medical; Inc., and Nevro Corporation among others.