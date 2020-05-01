Multi-mode Chipset Market Overview, Scope and Research Outlook 2019 to 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Multi-mode Chipset Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

A multi-mode chipset (commonly known as long-term evolution (LTE) chipset) supports the use of LTE technology along with other cellular standards, such as 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and 3rd Generation Partnership Project 2 (3GPP2), in cellular devices, laptops, and tablets.

Various telecommunication operators across the world are deploying advanced LTE networks in order to deliver seamless mobility, low latency, high efficiency, over-the-air encryption, and improved bandwidth support. Telecom operators from North America are continuously taking efforts to introduce advanced technologies such as LTE and 5G to improve the speed of connectivity in order to meet the increasing consumer demand for high speed data networks. The global Multi-mode Chipset market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Multi-mode Chipset volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Multi-mode Chipset market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Hisilicon Technologies

Intel

MediaTek

QUALCOMM

SAMSUNG

Spreadtrum Communications

… Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

LTE

5G Segment by Application

Smart phone

Tablets

Wearable devices

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Multi-mode Chipset Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Multi-mode Chipset

1.2 Multi-mode Chipset Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Multi-mode Chipset Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LTE

1.2.3 5G

1.3 Multi-mode Chipset Segment by Application

1.3.1 Multi-mode Chipset Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smart phone

1.3.3 Tablets

1.3.4 Wearable devices

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Multi-mode Chipset Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Multi-mode Chipset Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Multi-mode Chipset Market Size

1.5.1 Global Multi-mode Chipset Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Multi-mode Chipset Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Multi-mode Chipset Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Multi-mode Chipset Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Multi-mode Chipset Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Multi-mode Chipset Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Multi-mode Chipset Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Multi-mode Chipset Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Multi-mode Chipset Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Multi-mode Chipset Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Multi-mode Chipset Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Multi-mode Chipset Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Multi-mode Chipset Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Multi-mode Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Multi-mode Chipset Production

3.4.1 North America Multi-mode Chipset Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Multi-mode Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Multi-mode Chipset Production

3.5.1 Europe Multi-mode Chipset Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Multi-mode Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Multi-mode Chipset Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Multi-mode Chipset Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Multi-mode Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Multi-mode Chipset Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Multi-mode Chipset Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Multi-mode Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Multi-mode Chipset Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Multi-mode Chipset Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Multi-mode Chipset Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Multi-mode Chipset Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Multi-mode Chipset Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Multi-mode Chipset Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Multi-mode Chipset Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Multi-mode Chipset Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Multi-mode Chipset Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Multi-mode Chipset Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Multi-mode Chipset Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Multi-mode Chipset Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Multi-mode Chipset Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Multi-mode Chipset Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Multi-mode Chipset Business

7.1 Hisilicon Technologies

7.1.1 Hisilicon Technologies Multi-mode Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Multi-mode Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hisilicon Technologies Multi-mode Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Intel

7.2.1 Intel Multi-mode Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Multi-mode Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Intel Multi-mode Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 MediaTek

7.3.1 MediaTek Multi-mode Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Multi-mode Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 MediaTek Multi-mode Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 QUALCOMM

7.4.1 QUALCOMM Multi-mode Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Multi-mode Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 QUALCOMM Multi-mode Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SAMSUNG

7.5.1 SAMSUNG Multi-mode Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Multi-mode Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SAMSUNG Multi-mode Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Spreadtrum Communications

7.6.1 Spreadtrum Communications Multi-mode Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Multi-mode Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Spreadtrum Communications Multi-mode Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Multi-mode Chipset Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Multi-mode Chipset Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Multi-mode Chipset

8.4 Multi-mode Chipset Industrial Chain Analysis

