Myocarditis Disease Market : Research Analysis by Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Regions

Myocarditis is a disease marked by inflammation of the heart muscle. Myocarditis is an uncommon disorder that is usually caused by viral infections, autoimmune diseases, environmental toxins, and adverse reactions to medications that reach the heart. The prognosis is variable but chronic heart failure is the major long term complication. It affects the heart muscle and heart’s electrical system, reducing the heart’s ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias). Symptoms include achy feeling in the chest, difficulty in breathing when resting, rapid or abnormal heartbeat, fluid retention with swelling of legs, ankles and feet, shortness of breath, at rest or during physical activity, and fatigue.

Long-term consequence of myocarditis is chronic dilated cardiomyopathy, and the pathways that lead to myocardial fibrosis and chronic cardiomyopathy are poorly understood. Global incidence of the myocarditis disease are not yet known because the tests to identify viruses in heart tissue are not widely available. Most of the reported cases are from North America and Europe. Based on the study done by University of Calgary, men are two-times more likely to develop myocardial fibrosis following myocarditis than women and in patients younger than 40 years. There has been no cases of the disease have been reported to date due to genetic factors from the same family and inter-human transmission cases. Numerous polymorphisms have been identified that either influence an individual’s ability to clear infection or alter the function of the immune response

High rate of growth of the myocarditis disease market can be attributed to the entry of novel, highly priced therapies and high unmet needs. No specific approved drug or vaccine has been available to treat or prevent myocarditis disease till date. Patients are treated only by administering prophylaxis drugs. Key players are focusing on the development of new drugs and vaccines with better efficacy. Evotec AG and Oxford University announced a partnership for LAB282, the £13m drug discovery partnership project, for the development of new therapeutics such as myocarditis, which in turn is likely to fuel the global myocarditis disease market in the near future. However, the high price of prophylaxis drugs and a lack of return of investment are likely to hamper the global myocarditis disease market during the forecast period.

There are several unmet needs in global myocarditis disease market, which create significant opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the global market. Recombint Peptides, vaccines and small molecule provide ample opportunities for players operating in the global myocarditis disease market. Recent ongoing developments in myocarditis disease drugs such as Evotec AG LAB282, CEL-SCI’s CEL-1000, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB uncovers the potential of these drugs. Competitive activity is increasing as larger companies realize the rewards of investing in orphan therapeutics. High unmet needs and low competition in several regions is expected to attract more companies to the market in the near future. The clinical studies for the molecules receiving the funding from the U.S. government for the rare disease lead to increase in development of molecules.

The global myocarditis disease market can be segmented based on drug type, dosage form, molecule type and geography. In terms of drug type, it can be segmented based on antibiotics, anti-inflammatory diuretics and branded drugs. Treatment is to reduce swelling and remove excess water from the body.

In terms of dosage form, the injectable form segment led the market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. The segment is projected to maintain its dominant position in the market during the forecast period. In terms of molecule type, small molecule was the leading segment of the market in 2017. It is likely to hold a leading share of the market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America held a major share of the myocarditis disease therapeutics market in 2017. Increasing prevalence of myocarditis disease among infants and the rise in awareness about the effect of the infection are likely to drive the market in North America. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is projected to gain market share during the forecast period and is likely to account for a significant share of the market, in terms of revenue, in the near future. Initiatives by local governments to attain self-sufficiency in manufacturing pharmaceuticals and financial support for research and development for antiviral drugs in countries such as Brazil, South Africa, etc. are likely to boost the market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Players operating in the global myocarditis disease market are CEL-SCI Corp, Evotec AG, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, ARMO Biosciences and Novartis. These players are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, increase customer base, and gain market share.

