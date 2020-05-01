Network Interface Cards Market Overview, Scope and Research Outlook 2019 to 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Network Interface Cards Market Analysis Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Network interface card is a computer device that acts as a connection medium between the computer and the computer network. Network cards implement electronic circuitry, which is necessary to communicate, using data link layer standards such as Wi-Fi, fiber channel, or Ethernet. With the growing need for data centers from large government agencies, CSPs, enterprises, and telecommunication organizations will be one of the factors driving the demand for network interface cards in the coming years. The growing number of data centers across the globe, especially in the developing countries will increase the adoption of network switches and routers in these regions. The global Network Interface Cards market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Network Interface Cards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Network Interface Cards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Allied Telesis (Japan)

AVM International (Norway)

Brainboxes (UK)

COMMELL (Taiwan)

D-Link (Taiwan)

Echelon (US)

Molex (US)

Opto 22 (US)

StarTech (Canada) Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Ethernet Interface Card

Token Ring Interface Card

Others Segment by Application

PCs

Portable PCs

Switches

Modems

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Network Interface Cards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Network Interface Cards

1.2 Network Interface Cards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Network Interface Cards Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ethernet Interface Card

1.2.3 Token Ring Interface Card

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Network Interface Cards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Network Interface Cards Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 PCs

1.3.3 Portable PCs

1.3.4 Switches

1.3.5 Modems

1.4 Global Network Interface Cards Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Network Interface Cards Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Network Interface Cards Market Size

1.5.1 Global Network Interface Cards Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Network Interface Cards Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Network Interface Cards Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Network Interface Cards Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Network Interface Cards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Network Interface Cards Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Network Interface Cards Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Network Interface Cards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Network Interface Cards Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Network Interface Cards Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Network Interface Cards Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Network Interface Cards Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Network Interface Cards Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Network Interface Cards Production

3.4.1 North America Network Interface Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Network Interface Cards Production

3.5.1 Europe Network Interface Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Network Interface Cards Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Network Interface Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Network Interface Cards Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Network Interface Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Network Interface Cards Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Network Interface Cards Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Network Interface Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Network Interface Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Network Interface Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Network Interface Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Network Interface Cards Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Network Interface Cards Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Network Interface Cards Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Network Interface Cards Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Network Interface Cards Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Network Interface Cards Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Network Interface Cards Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Network Interface Cards Business

7.1 Allied Telesis (Japan)

7.1.1 Allied Telesis (Japan) Network Interface Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Network Interface Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Allied Telesis (Japan) Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AVM International (Norway)

7.2.1 AVM International (Norway) Network Interface Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Network Interface Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AVM International (Norway) Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Brainboxes (UK)

7.3.1 Brainboxes (UK) Network Interface Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Network Interface Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Brainboxes (UK) Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 COMMELL (Taiwan)

7.4.1 COMMELL (Taiwan) Network Interface Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Network Interface Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 COMMELL (Taiwan) Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 D-Link (Taiwan)

7.5.1 D-Link (Taiwan) Network Interface Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Network Interface Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 D-Link (Taiwan) Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Echelon (US)

7.6.1 Echelon (US) Network Interface Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Network Interface Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Echelon (US) Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Molex (US)

7.7.1 Molex (US) Network Interface Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Network Interface Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Molex (US) Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Opto 22 (US)

7.8.1 Opto 22 (US) Network Interface Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Network Interface Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Opto 22 (US) Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 StarTech (Canada)

7.9.1 StarTech (Canada) Network Interface Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Network Interface Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 StarTech (Canada) Network Interface Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Network Interface Cards Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Network Interface Cards Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Network Interface Cards

8.4 Network Interface Cards Industrial Chain Analysis

