Network Switches Market Overview, Scope and Research Outlook 2019 to 2026

A network switch (also called switching hub, bridging hub, officially MAC bridge[1]) is a computer networking device that connects devices together on a computer network by using packet switching to receive, process, and forward data to the destination device.

To ensure service quality and compliance, telecom operators are adopting full Ethernet-based operation, administration, and maintenance (OAM) capability for scrutinizing performance, detecting faults, and running a loopback test. Also, the Ethernet-based networks enable telecom operators to closely handle and analyze link-levels, end-to-end performances, QoS, accessibility, and additional Ethernet service requirements. The global Network Switches market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Network Switches volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Network Switches market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Allied Telesis

Brocade Communications

Linksys

TP-Link

Juniper Networks

TRENDnet

Hewlett-Packard

D-Link

NetGear

Cisco Systems

Dell

Lenovo

Fujitsu

ATTO

HP Enterprise

Qlogic Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

100 GbE

40 GbE

100 GbE & 1GbE

10 GbE Segment by Application

Enterprise and industrial usage

Telecommunication providers

Servers and storage providers

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Network Switches Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Network Switches

1.2 Network Switches Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Network Switches Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 100 GbE

1.2.3 40 GbE

1.2.4 100 GbE & 1GbE

1.2.5 10 GbE

1.3 Network Switches Segment by Application

1.3.1 Network Switches Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Enterprise and industrial usage

1.3.3 Telecommunication providers

1.3.4 Servers and storage providers

1.4 Global Network Switches Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Network Switches Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Network Switches Market Size

1.5.1 Global Network Switches Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Network Switches Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Network Switches Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Network Switches Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Network Switches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Network Switches Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Network Switches Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Network Switches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Network Switches Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Network Switches Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Network Switches Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Network Switches Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Network Switches Production

3.4.1 North America Network Switches Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Network Switches Production

3.5.1 Europe Network Switches Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Network Switches Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Network Switches Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Network Switches Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Network Switches Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Network Switches Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Network Switches Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Network Switches Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Network Switches Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Network Switches Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Network Switches Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Network Switches Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Network Switches Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Network Switches Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Network Switches Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Network Switches Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Network Switches Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Network Switches Business

7.1 Allied Telesis

7.1.1 Allied Telesis Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Allied Telesis Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Brocade Communications

7.2.1 Brocade Communications Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Brocade Communications Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Linksys

7.3.1 Linksys Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Linksys Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 TP-Link

7.4.1 TP-Link Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 TP-Link Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Juniper Networks

7.5.1 Juniper Networks Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Juniper Networks Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 TRENDnet

7.6.1 TRENDnet Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 TRENDnet Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hewlett-Packard

7.7.1 Hewlett-Packard Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hewlett-Packard Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 D-Link

7.8.1 D-Link Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 D-Link Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 NetGear

7.9.1 NetGear Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 NetGear Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Cisco Systems

7.10.1 Cisco Systems Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Cisco Systems Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Dell

7.12 Lenovo

7.13 HP Enterprise

7.14 Fujitsu

7.15 ATTO

7.16 HP Enterprise

7.17 Qlogic

8 Network Switches Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Network Switches Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Network Switches

8.4 Network Switches Industrial Chain Analysis

