Network Switches Market Overview, Scope and Research Outlook 2019 to 2026
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Network Switches Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Network Switches
1.2 Network Switches Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Network Switches Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 100 GbE
1.2.3 40 GbE
1.2.4 100 GbE & 1GbE
1.2.5 10 GbE
1.3 Network Switches Segment by Application
1.3.1 Network Switches Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Enterprise and industrial usage
1.3.3 Telecommunication providers
1.3.4 Servers and storage providers
1.4 Global Network Switches Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Network Switches Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Network Switches Market Size
1.5.1 Global Network Switches Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Network Switches Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Network Switches Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Network Switches Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Network Switches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Network Switches Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Network Switches Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Network Switches Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Network Switches Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Network Switches Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Network Switches Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Network Switches Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Network Switches Production
3.4.1 North America Network Switches Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Network Switches Production
3.5.1 Europe Network Switches Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Network Switches Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Network Switches Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Network Switches Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Network Switches Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Network Switches Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Network Switches Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Network Switches Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Network Switches Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Network Switches Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Network Switches Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Network Switches Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Network Switches Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Network Switches Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Network Switches Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Network Switches Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Network Switches Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Network Switches Business
7.1 Allied Telesis
7.1.1 Allied Telesis Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Allied Telesis Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Brocade Communications
7.2.1 Brocade Communications Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Brocade Communications Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Linksys
7.3.1 Linksys Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Linksys Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 TP-Link
7.4.1 TP-Link Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 TP-Link Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Juniper Networks
7.5.1 Juniper Networks Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Juniper Networks Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 TRENDnet
7.6.1 TRENDnet Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 TRENDnet Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Hewlett-Packard
7.7.1 Hewlett-Packard Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Hewlett-Packard Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 D-Link
7.8.1 D-Link Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 D-Link Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 NetGear
7.9.1 NetGear Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 NetGear Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Cisco Systems
7.10.1 Cisco Systems Network Switches Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Network Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Cisco Systems Network Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Dell
7.12 Lenovo
7.13 HP Enterprise
7.14 Fujitsu
7.15 ATTO
7.16 HP Enterprise
7.17 Qlogic
8 Network Switches Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Network Switches Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Network Switches
8.4 Network Switches Industrial Chain Analysis
