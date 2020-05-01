New Profitable Strategies Discussed in Global Big Data In The Financial Services Market Report to 2023: Leading Players Covered Like Accenture, American Express, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, Hedvig, Hitachi Vantara, Hortonworks, HPE, HSBC Group, Information Builders, Infosys

““Big Data” originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that Big Data investments in the financial services industry will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2018 alone. Led by a plethora of business opportunities for banks, insurers, credit card and payment processing specialists, asset and wealth management firms, lenders and other stakeholders, these investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 17% over the next three years.

List of Companies Mentioned

Accenture, Actian Corporation, Adaptive Insights, AMD, American Express, Booz Allen Hamilton, Boxever, CACI International, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, Hedvig, Hitachi Vantara, Hortonworks, HPE, HSBC Group, Information Builders, Infosys, Infoworks, NTT Data Corporation, Numerify, NuoDB, NVIDIA Corporation

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Hardware, Software & Professional Services

– Hardware

– Software

– Professional Services

Horizontal Submarkets

– Storage & Compute Infrastructure

– Networking Infrastructure

– Hadoop & Infrastructure Software

– SQL

– NoSQL

– Analytic Platforms & Applications

– Cloud Platforms

– Professional Services

Application Areas

– Personal & Business Banking

– Investment Banking & Capital Markets

– Insurance Services

– Credit Cards & Payment Processing

– Lending & Financing

– Asset & Wealth Management

Use Cases

– Personalized & Targeted Marketing

– Customer Service & Experience

– Product Innovation & Development

– Risk Modeling, Management & Reporting

– Fraud Detection & Prevention

– Robotic & Intelligent Process Automation

– Usage & Analytics-Based Insurance

– Credit Scoring & Control

– Data-Driven Trading & Investment

– Third Party Data Monetization

– Other Use Cases

“Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

– Big Data ecosystem

– Market drivers and barriers

– Enabling technologies, standardization and regulatory initiatives

– Big Data analytics and implementation models

– Business case, application areas and use cases in the financial services industry

– 30 case studies of Big Data investments by banks, insurers, credit card and payment processing specialists, asset and wealth management firms, lenders, and other stakeholders in the financial services industry

– Future roadmap and value chain

– Profiles and strategies of over 270 leading and emerging Big Data ecosystem players

– Strategic recommendations for Big Data vendors and financial services industry stakeholders

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

