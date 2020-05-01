New Strategic report on Reverse Transcriptase Market Top Key players: Thermo Fisher, Promega, Roche, Bio-Rad, Takara Bio, Agilent, Qiagen, Fapon Biotech

Industry Overview of Reverse Transcriptase Market

According to this study, over the next five years the Reverse Transcriptase market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 330 million by 2024, from US$ 280 million in 2019.

Normally, DNA is transcribed, or copied, to RNA and then translated to protein. Reverse transcriptase copies RNA back to DNA. Think of it as a car moving down a one-way street. Normally traffic only moves in one direction. But then, someone from out of town is driving the opposite way! Reverse transcriptase drives the opposite way in molecular processes in cells, converting RNA back to DNA.

In the last several years, global market of Reverse Transcriptase developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 4.6 %. In 2016, global revenue of Reverse Transcriptase is nearly 260 million USD; the actual production is about 570 liter.

The classification of Reverse Transcriptase includes MMLV Reverse Transcriptase and AMV Reverse Transcriptase; Moloney Murine Leukemia Virus (MMLV) Reverse Transcriptase is an RNA-directed DNA polymerase. This enzyme can synthesize a complementary DNA strand initiating from a primer using either RNA (cDNA synthesis) or single-stranded DNA as a template. And the sales proportion of MMLV Reverse Transcriptase in 2016 is about 80.9%.

The fundamental purpose of this Reverse Transcriptase market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Profile Projectors industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.It provides a deep insight into the industry parameters by accessing the market growth, consumption volume, the upcoming market trends, and the different prices variation for the forecast year.

Segmentation by product type: , MMLV Reverse Transcriptase, AMV Reverse Transcriptase,

Segmentation by application: , PCR, Sequencing, Cloning

The key manufacturers covered in this report: , Thermo Fisher, Promega, Roche, Bio-Rad, Takara Bio, Agilent, Qiagen, Fapon Biotech, Toyobo, Vazyme, New England Biolabs, ,

