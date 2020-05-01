Next-generation Sequencing Market Shares, Strategies And Forecast Worldwide, 2019 To 2022

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Next-generation Sequencing: Emerging Clinical Applications and Global Markets”.

The global clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) market reached $2.7 billion in 2016. This market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%, from nearly $3.2 billion in 2017 to $10.5 billion by 2022.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1377182

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for next-generation sequencing and its emerging clinical applications.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Examination of the sequencing industry structure for key market segments.

Discussion covering the strategies employed by the main companies in the market.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the field.

Report Scope

The scope of the report includes clinical NGS technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents and companies. The markets for NGS-based diagnostics are given for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2022.

This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing. It then discusses some of the significant research initiatives that impact clinical NGS applications. The main market driving forces are also discussed.

The report examines the markets by test complexity, clinical indication and test purpose. Test complexity refers to the plex level (i.e., the number of genetic markers that can be analyzed within a sample) and coverage (e.g., the extent to which the genome is covered) of the test. Examining the market by test complexity provides valuable insight into which products (e.g., sample preparation, NGS instrument, informatics, etc.) will be in demand in the future.

The report provides market data and forecasts for NGS diagnostics by specific applications, including those for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic and immune disorders, neurological disorders, reproductive health, and transplant medicine.

Specific geographic markets are discussed, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1377182

Industry sectors analyzed include sequencing instruments, target enrichment, informatics, clinical laboratory testing services, reproductive health diagnostics, liquid biopsy, immune sequencing, HLA typing, third generation sequencing, and direct to consumer.

More than 200 companies in the clinical NGS industry are profiled in this report.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/