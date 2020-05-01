NFC Chips Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

The new research from Global QYResearch on NFC Chips Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

NFC chips refer to the ICs in mobile devices, POS terminals, and retail products that store information and control transactions. NFC chips enable communication between NFC-enabled devices within a radius of 4 inches. These chips provide ease of transaction and data exchange between devices without the need to pair them. This has resulted in increased adoption of NFC chips across various segments.

Near field communication is a technology which is generally used in electronics devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets for short range of data exchange (up to 10cm or less). Near field communication (NFC) is an array of protocols produces a wireless interface which enables communication devices and electronic gadgets to establish radio communication with each other under proximity. The global NFC Chips market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on NFC Chips volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall NFC Chips market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom

Qualcomm

Samsung Semiconductors

ST Microelectrics

TI

Intel

Sony

Media Tek

Ams

Renesas

MStar Semi Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Topaz 512 Chips

MIFARE

DESFire 4k

Others Segment by Application

Payment

Identification

Connected Homes

Businesses

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 NFC Chips Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NFC Chips

1.2 NFC Chips Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global NFC Chips Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Topaz 512 Chips

1.2.3 MIFARE

1.2.4 DESFire 4k

1.2.5 Others

1.3 NFC Chips Segment by Application

1.3.1 NFC Chips Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Payment

1.3.3 Identification

1.3.4 Connected Homes

1.3.5 Businesses

1.4 Global NFC Chips Market by Region

1.4.1 Global NFC Chips Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global NFC Chips Market Size

1.5.1 Global NFC Chips Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global NFC Chips Production (2014-2025)

2 Global NFC Chips Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NFC Chips Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global NFC Chips Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global NFC Chips Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers NFC Chips Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 NFC Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 NFC Chips Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 NFC Chips Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global NFC Chips Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global NFC Chips Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global NFC Chips Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America NFC Chips Production

3.4.1 North America NFC Chips Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe NFC Chips Production

3.5.1 Europe NFC Chips Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China NFC Chips Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China NFC Chips Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan NFC Chips Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan NFC Chips Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global NFC Chips Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global NFC Chips Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America NFC Chips Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe NFC Chips Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China NFC Chips Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan NFC Chips Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global NFC Chips Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global NFC Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global NFC Chips Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global NFC Chips Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global NFC Chips Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global NFC Chips Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global NFC Chips Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in NFC Chips Business

7.1 NXP Semiconductors

7.1.1 NXP Semiconductors NFC Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 NFC Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 NXP Semiconductors NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Broadcom

7.2.1 Broadcom NFC Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 NFC Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Broadcom NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Qualcomm

7.3.1 Qualcomm NFC Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 NFC Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Qualcomm NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Samsung Semiconductors

7.4.1 Samsung Semiconductors NFC Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 NFC Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Samsung Semiconductors NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ST Microelectrics

7.5.1 ST Microelectrics NFC Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 NFC Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ST Microelectrics NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 TI

7.6.1 TI NFC Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 NFC Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 TI NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Intel

7.7.1 Intel NFC Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 NFC Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Intel NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sony

7.8.1 Sony NFC Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 NFC Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sony NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Media Tek

7.9.1 Media Tek NFC Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 NFC Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Media Tek NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Ams

7.10.1 Ams NFC Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 NFC Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Ams NFC Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Renesas

7.12 MStar Semi

8 NFC Chips Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 NFC Chips Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of NFC Chips

8.4 NFC Chips Industrial Chain Analysis

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

