Non-Optical Sensors Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

A sensor is a device that measures or responds to physical changes in the environment and converts the signals appropriately. Sensors that use magnetic fields to sense changes in the environment are known as magnetic field sensors. Non-optical sensors essentially measure forms of mechanical stress over the subjects and do not use light as a medium.

The need to ensure the quality assurance of food products across the various stages of production induces food and beverage manufacturers to maintain optimal temperatures to maintain the freshness of their food products. This will increase the demand for temperature sensors, in turn, aiding market growth. Additionally, temperature sensors are increasingly used by the oil and gas industry in reading the temperature of machine drills to eliminate the possibility of machine overheating or break down due to high temperatures, which will also drive the growth of the non-optical sensors market in the coming years. The global Non-Optical Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Non-Optical Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Optical Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Analog Devices

Delphi Automotive

Emerson

General Electric

Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems

MEMSI

Maxim Integrated

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Allegro MicroSystems

Infineon Technologies

Micronas Semiconductor

Robert Bosch

Honeywell Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Temperature sensors

Pressure sensors

Magnetic field sensors

Inertial sensors Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Chemical

Defense

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Non-Optical Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Optical Sensors

1.2 Non-Optical Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Optical Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Temperature sensors

1.2.3 Pressure sensors

1.2.4 Magnetic field sensors

1.2.5 Inertial sensors

1.3 Non-Optical Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Non-Optical Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Consumer electronics

1.3.4 Chemical

1.3.5 Defense

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Non-Optical Sensors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Non-Optical Sensors Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Non-Optical Sensors Market Size

1.5.1 Global Non-Optical Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Non-Optical Sensors Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Non-Optical Sensors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Optical Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Non-Optical Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Non-Optical Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Non-Optical Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Non-Optical Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non-Optical Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Non-Optical Sensors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Non-Optical Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Non-Optical Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Non-Optical Sensors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Non-Optical Sensors Production

3.4.1 North America Non-Optical Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Non-Optical Sensors Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-Optical Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Non-Optical Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Non-Optical Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Non-Optical Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Non-Optical Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Non-Optical Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Non-Optical Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Non-Optical Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Non-Optical Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Non-Optical Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Non-Optical Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Non-Optical Sensors Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Non-Optical Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Non-Optical Sensors Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Non-Optical Sensors Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Non-Optical Sensors Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Non-Optical Sensors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Non-Optical Sensors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Optical Sensors Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Non-Optical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Non-Optical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Analog Devices

7.2.1 Analog Devices Non-Optical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Non-Optical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Analog Devices Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Delphi Automotive

7.3.1 Delphi Automotive Non-Optical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Non-Optical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Delphi Automotive Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Emerson

7.4.1 Emerson Non-Optical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Non-Optical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Emerson Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 General Electric

7.5.1 General Electric Non-Optical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Non-Optical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 General Electric Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems

7.6.1 Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems Non-Optical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Non-Optical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 MEMSI

7.7.1 MEMSI Non-Optical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Non-Optical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 MEMSI Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Maxim Integrated

7.8.1 Maxim Integrated Non-Optical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Non-Optical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Maxim Integrated Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Schneider Electric

7.9.1 Schneider Electric Non-Optical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Non-Optical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Schneider Electric Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Siemens

7.10.1 Siemens Non-Optical Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Non-Optical Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Siemens Non-Optical Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Allegro MicroSystems

7.12 Infineon Technologies

7.13 Micronas Semiconductor

7.14 Robert Bosch

7.15 Honeywell

8 Non-Optical Sensors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Non-Optical Sensors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Optical Sensors

8.4 Non-Optical Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

