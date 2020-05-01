Occupancy Sensor Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

The new research from Global QYResearch on Occupancy Sensor Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

An occupancy sensor is an indoor motion detecting devices used to detect the presence of a person to automatically control lights or temperature or ventilation systems. The sensors use infrared, ultrasonic, microwave, or other technology. The term encompasses devices as different as PIR sensors, hotel room keycard locks and smart meters. Occupancy sensors are typically used to save energy, provide automatic control, and comply with building codes. Occupancy sensors play a significant role in minimizing the consumption of energy in buildings. They shut off devices, lights, and other equipment when not in use. In reducing light pollution and can be used in offices, conference rooms, restrooms, and many other spaces, occupancy sensors is also important. A combination of occupancy sensors and scheduling devices do the job of saving energy quite efficiently. The global Occupancy Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Occupancy Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Occupancy Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Acuity Brands

GE

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell

Hubbell

Johnson Controls

Leviton Manufacturing

Lutron Electronics

Pepperl+Fuchs Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

PIR (passive infrared) Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors Segment by Application

Resdential and commercial

Industrial manufacture

Smart home

Automotive

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Occupancy Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Occupancy Sensor

1.2 Occupancy Sensor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PIR (passive infrared) Sensors

1.2.3 Ultrasonic Sensors

1.3 Occupancy Sensor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Occupancy Sensor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Resdential and commercial

1.3.3 Industrial manufacture

1.3.4 Smart home

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Occupancy Sensor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Size

1.5.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Occupancy Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Occupancy Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Occupancy Sensor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Occupancy Sensor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Occupancy Sensor Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Occupancy Sensor Production

3.4.1 North America Occupancy Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Occupancy Sensor Production

3.5.1 Europe Occupancy Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Occupancy Sensor Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Occupancy Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Occupancy Sensor Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Occupancy Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Occupancy Sensor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Occupancy Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Occupancy Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Occupancy Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Occupancy Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Occupancy Sensor Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Occupancy Sensor Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Occupancy Sensor Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Occupancy Sensor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Occupancy Sensor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Occupancy Sensor Business

7.1 Acuity Brands

7.1.1 Acuity Brands Occupancy Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Occupancy Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Acuity Brands Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GE

7.2.1 GE Occupancy Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Occupancy Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GE Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Legrand

7.3.1 Legrand Occupancy Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Occupancy Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Legrand Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Schneider Electric

7.4.1 Schneider Electric Occupancy Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Occupancy Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Schneider Electric Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Eaton Corporation

7.5.1 Eaton Corporation Occupancy Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Occupancy Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Eaton Corporation Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Honeywell

7.6.1 Honeywell Occupancy Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Occupancy Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Honeywell Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hubbell

7.7.1 Hubbell Occupancy Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Occupancy Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hubbell Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Johnson Controls

7.8.1 Johnson Controls Occupancy Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Occupancy Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Johnson Controls Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Leviton Manufacturing

7.9.1 Leviton Manufacturing Occupancy Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Occupancy Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Leviton Manufacturing Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Lutron Electronics

7.10.1 Lutron Electronics Occupancy Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Occupancy Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Lutron Electronics Occupancy Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Pepperl+Fuchs

8 Occupancy Sensor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Occupancy Sensor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Occupancy Sensor

8.4 Occupancy Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis

