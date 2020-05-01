OEM Premium Audio Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on OEM Premium Audio Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Modern day vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art AV entertainment systems to enhance the driving experience. Premium audio systems are those with surround sound, eight or more speakers, and power amplification of more than 400 watts. These systems are used in luxury and high-end vehicles. Automotive audio systems are gaining popularity as newer vehicles come with factory-fitted premium audio systems, making them comparatively cheaper than when purchased separately. OEMs focus on providing these systems to attain product differentiation in the Automotive market. The global OEM Premium Audio market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on OEM Premium Audio volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall OEM Premium Audio market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Alpine Electronics

Bose

HARMAN International

JVCKENWOOD

Pioneer Corporation

Blaupunkt

Boston Acoustics

Bowers & Wilkins

Clarion

McIntosh Laboratory

Meridian Audio

Panasonic

SONY Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Normal

Luxury Segment by Application

Car

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 OEM Premium Audio Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of OEM Premium Audio

1.2 OEM Premium Audio Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global OEM Premium Audio Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Normal

1.2.3 Luxury

1.3 OEM Premium Audio Segment by Application

1.3.1 OEM Premium Audio Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Car

1.3.3 Home

1.4 Global OEM Premium Audio Market by Region

1.4.1 Global OEM Premium Audio Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global OEM Premium Audio Market Size

1.5.1 Global OEM Premium Audio Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global OEM Premium Audio Production (2014-2025)

2 Global OEM Premium Audio Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global OEM Premium Audio Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global OEM Premium Audio Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global OEM Premium Audio Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers OEM Premium Audio Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 OEM Premium Audio Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 OEM Premium Audio Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 OEM Premium Audio Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global OEM Premium Audio Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global OEM Premium Audio Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global OEM Premium Audio Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America OEM Premium Audio Production

3.4.1 North America OEM Premium Audio Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe OEM Premium Audio Production

3.5.1 Europe OEM Premium Audio Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China OEM Premium Audio Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China OEM Premium Audio Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan OEM Premium Audio Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan OEM Premium Audio Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global OEM Premium Audio Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global OEM Premium Audio Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America OEM Premium Audio Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe OEM Premium Audio Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China OEM Premium Audio Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan OEM Premium Audio Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global OEM Premium Audio Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global OEM Premium Audio Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global OEM Premium Audio Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global OEM Premium Audio Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global OEM Premium Audio Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global OEM Premium Audio Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global OEM Premium Audio Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in OEM Premium Audio Business

7.1 Alpine Electronics

7.1.1 Alpine Electronics OEM Premium Audio Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 OEM Premium Audio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Alpine Electronics OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bose

7.2.1 Bose OEM Premium Audio Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 OEM Premium Audio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bose OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 HARMAN International

7.3.1 HARMAN International OEM Premium Audio Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 OEM Premium Audio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 HARMAN International OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 JVCKENWOOD

7.4.1 JVCKENWOOD OEM Premium Audio Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 OEM Premium Audio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 JVCKENWOOD OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Pioneer Corporation

7.5.1 Pioneer Corporation OEM Premium Audio Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 OEM Premium Audio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Pioneer Corporation OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Blaupunkt

7.6.1 Blaupunkt OEM Premium Audio Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 OEM Premium Audio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Blaupunkt OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Boston Acoustics

7.7.1 Boston Acoustics OEM Premium Audio Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 OEM Premium Audio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Boston Acoustics OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Bowers & Wilkins

7.8.1 Bowers & Wilkins OEM Premium Audio Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 OEM Premium Audio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Bowers & Wilkins OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Clarion

7.9.1 Clarion OEM Premium Audio Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 OEM Premium Audio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Clarion OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 McIntosh Laboratory

7.10.1 McIntosh Laboratory OEM Premium Audio Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 OEM Premium Audio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 McIntosh Laboratory OEM Premium Audio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Meridian Audio

7.12 Panasonic

7.13 SONY

8 OEM Premium Audio Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 OEM Premium Audio Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of OEM Premium Audio

8.4 OEM Premium Audio Industrial Chain Analysis

