Office and Contact Center Headsets Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Office and Contact Center Headsets Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Office and contact center headsets consist of a pair of high-quality earphones connected by a band. The headset is either worn over the head or fitted in the ear canal. They are mainly used for listening to music and attending calls. The use of headsets in offices and call centers increases employee efficiency and productivity. Headsets allow users to multi-task while also attending calls or listening to music. Headsets largely aim at helping users keep their hands free so that they can engage themselves in other tasks, such as taking notes or performing other daily office tasks, without any interruption. Cordless headsets provide users the freedom to move around the perimeter of their workspace during phone calls. The global Office and Contact Center Headsets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Office and Contact Center Headsets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Office and Contact Center Headsets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Sennheiser

Plantronics

Logitech

Jabra

Samsung Electronics

Philips

Panasonic

Audio-Technica

Sony

JBL

Audiofly

Skullcandy

Apple

Bose

B&O Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Wired

Wireless Segment by Application

Office

Contact Center

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Office and Contact Center Headsets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Office and Contact Center Headsets

1.2 Office and Contact Center Headsets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Wired

1.2.3 Wireless

1.3 Office and Contact Center Headsets Segment by Application

1.3.1 Office and Contact Center Headsets Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Office

1.3.3 Contact Center

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Market Size

1.5.1 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Office and Contact Center Headsets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Office and Contact Center Headsets Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Office and Contact Center Headsets Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Office and Contact Center Headsets Production

3.4.1 North America Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Office and Contact Center Headsets Production

3.5.1 Europe Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Office and Contact Center Headsets Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Office and Contact Center Headsets Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Office and Contact Center Headsets Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Office and Contact Center Headsets Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Office and Contact Center Headsets Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Office and Contact Center Headsets Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Office and Contact Center Headsets Business

7.1 Sennheiser

7.1.1 Sennheiser Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Office and Contact Center Headsets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sennheiser Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Plantronics

7.2.1 Plantronics Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Office and Contact Center Headsets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Plantronics Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Logitech

7.3.1 Logitech Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Office and Contact Center Headsets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Logitech Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Jabra

7.4.1 Jabra Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Office and Contact Center Headsets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Jabra Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Samsung Electronics

7.5.1 Samsung Electronics Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Office and Contact Center Headsets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Samsung Electronics Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Philips

7.6.1 Philips Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Office and Contact Center Headsets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Philips Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Panasonic

7.7.1 Panasonic Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Office and Contact Center Headsets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Panasonic Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Audio-Technica

7.8.1 Audio-Technica Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Office and Contact Center Headsets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Audio-Technica Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sony

7.9.1 Sony Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Office and Contact Center Headsets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sony Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 JBL

7.10.1 JBL Office and Contact Center Headsets Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Office and Contact Center Headsets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 JBL Office and Contact Center Headsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Audiofly

7.12 Skullcandy

7.13 Apple

7.14 Bose

7.15 B&O

8 Office and Contact Center Headsets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Office and Contact Center Headsets Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Office and Contact Center Headsets

8.4 Office and Contact Center Headsets Industrial Chain Analysis

