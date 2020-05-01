Online Accounting Software Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Online Accounting Software market, online accounting systems are specifically designed to be used through the Internet, rather than being installed locally onto company computers. This reduces information technology requirements like server hardware, backups and maintenance and shifts the expenditure from being a large up-front capital cost to a much smaller, but ongoing, monthly or annual fee.

Scope of the Report:Online Accounting Software is mainly used for three applications: SMEs (small & medium enterprises), Large Enterprises, Other Users (personal users or non-profit organizations). And SMEs was the most widely used area which took up about 72% of the global total in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption countries of Online Accounting Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35.6% the global market in 2017, while EU was about 23.4%.

USA, UK, Australia, Germany, China, New Zealand and Canada are now the key developers of Online Accounting Software. There are some vendors with special products in China, but the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA.

The global Online Accounting Software market is valued at 2520 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4130 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Accounting Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Online Accounting Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Accounting Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IntuitSageSAPOracle(NetSuite)MicrosoftInforEpicorWorkdayUnit4XeroYonyouKingdeeAcclivityFreshBooksZohoAssit CornerstoneMEGIReckonKashFlow

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Browser-based, SaaS

Application Service Providers (ASPs)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Other Users

