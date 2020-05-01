Online Video Platforms Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Online Video Platforms Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.

In this report, we defines OVPs as fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content businesses that enable content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track and monetize online video.

An online video platform (OVP) is a fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content solution that enables content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track, and monetize online video. The global OVP market has seen tremendous growth over the past few year. Enterprises, media, and entertainment companies are increasingly relying on OVP solutions to manage, publish, and monetize video content in a scalable manner.-Enterprises are increasingly experimenting with video as they realize its power as a communications tool.

On the whole the OVP market is still very much in the growth phase, and is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.13% over the next years. The North America, Europe and Latin America market will lead the way, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan), Japan and Middle East and Africa markets.-Over the past year, the North America and Latin American regions have shown huge potential for growth.

In the applications, the Enterprise segment were estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 56.34 % in 2017, even larger than the media and entertainment industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Video Platforms market will register a 18.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2100 million by 2024, from US$ 780 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Video Platforms business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Video Platforms market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

SaaS Model

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Media and Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Brightcove

Ooyala (Telstra)

Piksel

thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

IBM Cloud Video

Kaltura

Samba Tech

Wistia

Arkena

Xstream

Ensemble Video

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Anvato (Google)

Vzaar

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Video Platforms market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Video Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Video Platforms players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Video Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Video Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

