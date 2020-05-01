Operating Room Equipment Market : Emerging Opportunities In Global Industry With Current Trends Analysis To 2021

The global operating room equipment market should reach $25 billion by 2021 from $15.4 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for operating room equipment and related technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Identification and analysis of the market’s drivers, influences, restraints, and opportunities.

Information on product launches, merger and acquisition activities, and joint ventures.

Segmentation of the market by geography, application area, and by basic vs. digital device.

Details concerning service providers as well as information on system integrators.

Profiles of major companies involved in the industry.

Report Scope

The report will throw light on conventional versus modern operating rooms and the role of high-end tech devices used in the OR. The report covers conventional or basic OR tools such as lights and operating tables but also includes high-definition (HD) displays, surgical microscopes, and picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). It will also discuss the areas of application such as in hospitals, surgical centers, ASCs and clinical centers. The report discusses in detail key issues influencing the growth of each market segment, key players, geographic trends and estimations.

Although the report intends to include all the components in the OR, it excludes surgical devices, ventilators and other emergency respiratory support devices at the micro level. The discussion of surgical devices in the market overview intends to cover the transition phase from the conventional to the modern OR. This report aims to discuss the value of the modern OR and the importance of integrated systems, data management and communication tools. Therefore, the report excludes surgery-specific tools and consumables used in the OR such as anesthesia drugs, surgical clothing and oxygen.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Study Background

Scope of the Report

Intended Audience

Sources of Information and Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Operating Room Market by Product Type

