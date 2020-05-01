Optical MEMS Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Optical MEMS Market Analysis Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Micro-Opto-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MOEMS) are not a special class of Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) but rather the combination of MEMS merged with Micro-optics; this involves sensing or manipulating optical signals on a very small size scale using integrated mechanical, optical, and electrical systems. MOEMS includes a wide variety of devices including optical switch, optical cross-connect, tunable VCSEL, microbolometers amongst others. These devices are usually fabricated using micro-optics and standard micromachining technologies using materials like silicon, silicon dioxide, silicon nitride and gallium arsenide.

Optical MEMS are used to enhance the capabilities of optical storage, optical imaging, and displays and improve optical communications of photonic devices. Apart from these applications, optical MEMS are also used in micro scanning applications. The global Optical MEMS market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Optical MEMS volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Optical MEMS market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices

Freescale Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Boston Micromachines

Memscap

… Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Projection systems

Microbolometers

Other optical MEMS Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense

Industrial

Healthcare

Telecom

Aerospace

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Optical MEMS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Optical MEMS

1.2 Optical MEMS Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Optical MEMS Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Projection systems

1.2.3 Microbolometers

1.2.4 Other optical MEMS

1.3 Optical MEMS Segment by Application

1.3.1 Optical MEMS Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Defense

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Telecom

1.3.8 Aerospace

1.4 Global Optical MEMS Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Optical MEMS Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Optical MEMS Market Size

1.5.1 Global Optical MEMS Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Optical MEMS Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Optical MEMS Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Optical MEMS Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Optical MEMS Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Optical MEMS Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Optical MEMS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Optical MEMS Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Optical MEMS Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Optical MEMS Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Optical MEMS Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Optical MEMS Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Optical MEMS Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Optical MEMS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Optical MEMS Production

3.4.1 North America Optical MEMS Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Optical MEMS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Optical MEMS Production

3.5.1 Europe Optical MEMS Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Optical MEMS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Optical MEMS Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Optical MEMS Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Optical MEMS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Optical MEMS Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Optical MEMS Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Optical MEMS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Optical MEMS Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Optical MEMS Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Optical MEMS Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Optical MEMS Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Optical MEMS Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Optical MEMS Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Optical MEMS Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Optical MEMS Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Optical MEMS Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Optical MEMS Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Optical MEMS Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Optical MEMS Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Optical MEMS Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Optical MEMS Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Optical MEMS Business

7.1 STMicroelectronics

7.1.1 STMicroelectronics Optical MEMS Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Optical MEMS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 STMicroelectronics Optical MEMS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Analog Devices

7.2.1 Analog Devices Optical MEMS Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Optical MEMS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Analog Devices Optical MEMS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Freescale Semiconductor

7.3.1 Freescale Semiconductor Optical MEMS Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Optical MEMS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Freescale Semiconductor Optical MEMS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Texas Instruments

7.4.1 Texas Instruments Optical MEMS Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Optical MEMS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Texas Instruments Optical MEMS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Boston Micromachines

7.5.1 Boston Micromachines Optical MEMS Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Optical MEMS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Boston Micromachines Optical MEMS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Memscap

7.6.1 Memscap Optical MEMS Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Optical MEMS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Memscap Optical MEMS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Optical MEMS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Optical MEMS Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Optical MEMS

8.4 Optical MEMS Industrial Chain Analysis

