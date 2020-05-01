Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2026

Peyronie’s disease is a disorder in which plaques (segments of flat scar tissue) form inside the penis. Over a period of time, these plaque can grow and deform the penis to become like a curve or indented during erection, making it feel like a lump or bump through the skin. It can also be painful. Plaques build up inside the tunica albuginea and make the tunica albuginea less flexible, which may cause the penis to bend upward when it stiffens. The most common area for formation of plaque is the top or the bottom of the penis. As plaques build up, the penis curves or bends, leading to painful erections. Curves in the penis can make intercourse difficult, or even impossible in advanced cases. However, though in most cases, the pain eases over time, the bend in the penis remains and can even worsen. Symptoms of Peyronie’s disease develop slowly and mostly begins with inflammation or swelling, which can transform into a hard scar. The cause of Peyronie’s disease is unknown, although investigators have proposed that it may be due to trauma or an autoimmune component.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/peyronies-disease-treatment-market.html

Rise in prevalence of Peyronie’s disease across the globe is anticipated to drive the Peyronie’s disease treatment market during the forecast period. According to the The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Globally, peyronie’s disease may affect 1 to 23 percent of men between 40 to 70 years of age. Peyronie’s disease occur more often in men between 40 to 70 years older. In U.S. up to 13 percent of men have peyronie’s disease, it can occur at any adult age,. However, the actual occurrence of Peyronie’s disease may be higher. Many men are too embarrassed to seek help for penile symptoms associated with Peyronie’s disease; therefore, they often go undiagnosed. Nevertheless, increase in awareness about Peyronie’s disease treatment among patients across the globe, improvement in health care facilities in developed as well as emerging countries, and availability of multiple treatment options with advanced technologies are likely to augment the growth of the Peyronie’s disease treatment market in the near future. However, negligence and poor planning regarding Peyronie’s disease treatment in low income countries and lack of awareness among medical professionals about the treatment in these countries are the key factors restraining the growth of the Peyronie’s disease treatment market.

The global Peyronie’s disease treatment market can be segmented based on type of treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of type of treatment, the Peyronie’s disease treatment market can be categorized into nonsurgical treatments and surgical treatments. Nonsurgical treatments can be further divided into medications and medical therapies. Medications comprise oral medications (vitamin E, potassium para-aminobenzoate (Potaba), tamoxifen, colchicine, acetyl-L-carnitine, and pentoxifylline) and injections (verapamil, interferon alpha 2b, steroids, and collagenase (Xiaflex)). Xiaflex is the only US FDA approved prescription medicine used to treat adult men suffering from Peyronie’s disease with a palpable plaque and curvature deformity of at least 30 degrees at the start of therapy. Based on end-user, the global Peyronie’s disease treatment market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and others.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=60480

In terms of region, the global Peyronie’s disease treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global Peyronie’s disease treatment market during the forecast period owing to rise in prevalence of Peyronie’s disease, well-established health care infrastructure, and increase in awareness about Peyronie’s disease treatment in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the second leading market for Peyronie’s disease treatment due to increase in prevalence of the condition and changing lifestyle of people in the region. The Peyronie’s disease treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is likely to be the least attractive market for Peyronie’s disease treatment, primarily due to the presence of low income population, lack of skilled personnel, and poor access to health care facilities in these regions.

Key players operating in the global Pyronie’s disease treatment market are BioSpecifics Technologies Corporation, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eton Pharmaceutical, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=60480

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]