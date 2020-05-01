Protein Hydrolysates Market – Perceive Substantial Growth by 2025

Over the years, protein hydrolysates have gained fame as one of the most popular sources of protein, especially for patients who have difficulties digesting regular protein that is available through food products regularly consumed. The demand for protein hydrolysates has massively increased across the globe, thanks to the rising global population of geriatrics, rising prevalence of several chronic diseases, increased expenditure on healthcare in emerging economies, and the rise in numbers of infants globally. As a result, the protein hydrolysates market has flourished, inviting new players to benefit from the rising set of growth opportunities in the field. Benefitting from the above-mentioned socio-economic factors, the protein hydrolysates market is also likely to register a healthy growth rate over the period between 2018 and 2025.

One of the key factors to influence the global protein hydrolysates market positively in the near future is their increased use across infant nutrition and nutraceuticals. As consumers and parents across the globe become more aware regarding the need for these products for proper growth and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the demand for protein hydrolysates is also likely to be positively impacted. Often, infants are not capable of digesting cow’s milk. In such cases, formulas of protein hydrolysates are fed, which are known to help in improving digestion rate and reducing their vulnerability towards allergies.

While the rate of awareness of these factors is still limited, especially in several developing countries in regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific, the scenario is steadily changing and consumers are consciously choosing these products. This is compounded by the fact that parents across the globe are leading increasingly busy lifestyles and the number of women in workplaces is rising massively. As a result, it is becoming increasingly tougher for mothers in urban areas to regularly breastfeed infants, which is, in turn, leading to the increased adoption of protein hydrolysates.

Geographically, the report segments the global protein hydrolysates market into regions such as Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and North America. Of these, the market in North America accounts for the dominant share in the global protein hydrolysates market and the regional market is also likely to lead over the forecast period. Factors expected to work in favor of the regional market include the high awareness about the health benefits of protein hydrolysates and the urban lifestyle in advanced countries in the region.

The highly competitive global protein hydrolysates market features the presence of several established players as well as a number of new vendors that are expected to play a key role in the future development of the market. To sustain in the competitive market, companies are putting more emphasis on expanding their product portfolios through R&D activities and geographical outreach through strategic collaborations.

Some of the leading companies in the global protein hydrolysates market are Glanbia PLC, Kerry Group, Arla Foods, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Abbott Nutrition, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC., Nestlé S.A., Danone Nutricia, and FrieslandCampina.