Proximity Mobile Payment Market – Digital Payment Channels Growing Popularity

The proximity mobile payment market is very much a market of modernity, having come to the fore following widespread acceptance of mobile payment technology and digital economic architecture. Proximity mobile payment consists of payment carried out through mobile phones or other wireless devices.

Barcodes and NFC are two of the leading contenders in the global proximity mobile payment market at present. Proximity mobile payment systems requires a large volume of supporting technological architecture, but their immense utility in making payment easier, more secure, and more convenient for customers is likely to drive demand from the global proximity mobile payment market in the coming years.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global proximity mobile payment market was valued at US$57.9 bn in 2017, but is likely to exhibit stunning progress in the coming years to end up at a valuation of US$411.4 bn by 2022. The proximity mobile payment market is expected to exhibit a robust 48% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

One of the major reasons for the worldwide proximity mobile payment market is the growing utilization of cell phones over the globe. The comfort of near field communication innovation in proximity mobile payment has witnessed light because of the across the board consolidation of NFC innovation in current cell phones. This is probably going to remain a critical factor for the proximity mobile payment market in the future because of enduring advancement of the NFC stage to empower fluctuated applications. Developing endeavors from telecommunication goliaths towards the advancement of NFC are in this manner prone to enable the proximity mobile payment to market.

Near field communication commanded the worldwide proximity mobile payment market in year 2017, representing 75.3% of the market and being worth US$ 43.6 bn. Additionally, the near field communication section of the worldwide proximity mobile payment market is required to display a hearty 52.6% CAGR during forecast period and ascend to a valuation of worth US$ 360.9 bn.

The rising demand of computerized payment channels is getting attention in the worldwide business division, where driving retail part players have stayed in contact with the market’s development by introducing propelled payment convention at their outlets. Most recent headways, for example, NFC have in this way been easily acknowledged in mechanically up and coming parts, for example, BFSI and retail, prompting developing interest for the proximity mobile payment market.