Rabies Diagnostics Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2026

Technological advancements have led to improvements in diagnostic assays, which help in the rapid detection of diseases. For example, rabies causes approximately 60, 000 human deaths annually. These deaths are more common in Asia and Africa. This has encouraged companies and global health care organizations to invest heavily in developing innovative and robust diagnostic tools. Effective disease diagnosis helps in pre- and post- exposure prophylactic vaccination to assist in infection control.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rabies-diagnostics-market.html

The global rabies diagnostics market is expected expand rapidly in the coming years. Factors such as new set of guidelines, novel products, and rise in the number of people and animals getting infected by the rabies virus are expected propel the rabies diagnostics market. For example, in 2016, six commercially available quick diagnostic immunochromatographic tests where evaluated for efficiency, specifically for analysis of infection in brain material. Some of the prominent assays among these were Quicking Pet Rapid kit by Quicking Biotech, Anigen Rapid Rabies Ag kit by Bionote, quickVET Rabies Antigen Rapid test by Ubio, Rapid Rabies Ag Kit from Creative Diagnostic, Rabies Virus Ag Rapid test by Green Spring, and Vet-o-test Rabies Ag by BioGen Technologies. In April 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) shared a new set of guidelines and recommendations, which cover key elements such as rabies elimination, control, and prevention. The new set of guidelines is estimated to provide instructions and regulations to eliminate rabies, especially in developing countries, which are struggling with an increase in the number of cases of rabies. Some of the key updates in the rabies elimination guidelines are focused on tough surveillance strategies, convenient rabies diagnostic kits, and recommendations on immunization.

Additionally, according to a recent paper published by international public health regulatory body, suggests to take stringent actions on rabies vaccination monitoring. The paper focuses on simplified vaccination programs, novel advancements in the field of rabies diagnostics, and cost effectiveness & efficiency of rabies diagnostic products. Current WHO guidelines also endorse pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) as the two important immunization strategies. Moreover, some of the other drivers of the rabies diagnostics market are rise in approval of point-of-care diagnostic solutions by veterinaries and rise in willingness of pet owners to pay for animal health services, either directly or via pet insurance programs.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=58965

Increase in investment related to rabies elimination programs in developed as well as developing countries are also expected to boost the rabies diagnostics market. For example, Kenya has aimed to eliminate rabies by 2030. The country’s plan includes improved surveillance, provision of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), raising in public awareness, mass dog vaccinations, and formation of quick response team for rabies outbreaks. This is likely to boost the global rabies diagnostics market. However, high cost of some rabies diagnostics products, problems in availability of the products, supply chain issues, and rise in the risk of out-of-pocket investments are some factors that may hinder the growth of the global rabies diagnostics market.

The global rabies diagnostics market can be classified based on product, end- user, and region. In terms of product, the global rabies diagnostics market can be divided into instruments and consumables. Based on end-user, the global rabies diagnostics market can be categorized into hospitals, private labs, physicians’ offices, and public health labs.

In terms of region, the global rabies diagnostics market can be classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global rabies diagnostics market, followed by Middle East & Africa. Rabies is a major burden in Asia Pacific. According to WHO research findings, approximately 30,000 human deaths occur annually due to rabies. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have planned and implemented many strategies to eliminate rabies in human. They are planning to eliminate it completely by 2030.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=58965

Some of the key players operating in the global rabies diagnostics market are Express Biotech International, Merck KGaA, Creative Diagnostics, Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH, BioGen Technologies, and Abbexa Ltd. A few companies are also collaborating with academic and research universities to develop novel products.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/