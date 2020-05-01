Radiotherapy Market Shares, Trend And Growth Report 2019-2022

The goal for this study was to determine the global market and future demand growth for radiation therapy equipment over a five-year period from 2017 to 2022. Our particular interest is to characterize and quantify the radiation therapy market potential by technology, type and regional market.

We also evaluate the three types of radiotherapy, which are external radio therapy, internal radio therapy and systemic radiation therapy. Also opportunities in each type of radiation therapy market have been discussed in detail. Factors that affect each subsegment, the drivers, restraints, threat and opportunities, have been discussed. Our key objective was to present a comprehensive discussion of where the state-of-the-art is in radiation therapy and forecast the future commercial potential for the key market segments.

This discussion will provide a basis for companies to make strategic choices about developing new products and markets, or employing radiation therapy for treating cancer and other diseases. The study will benefit radiation therapy and radioactive substance manufacturers, users of radio therapy, medical instrument companies, life sciences tools companies, diagnostic and drug manufacturers, biotechnology companies, and developers of nanotechnologies.

Study Goals and Objectives

To sum up the global radiotherapy market size.

To estimate the growth rate of the global radiotherapy market.

To segment the market in the deepest possible way.

To provide market number and growth rate at the niche level.

To identify major drivers and restraints.

To identify opportunities and challenges present in the market.

To identify key trends and technology updates in the field.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

Cancer is a leading cause of mortality worldwide. Increased longevity, due to improved control of epidemics and infectious diseases, has resulted in a substantial rise in the number of cases. In the 21st century, the frequency of cancer and the suffering often associated with it has significantly raised cancer awareness. Radiation therapy, along with chemotherapy and surgery, is used to treat cancer. It is estimated that radiation therapy is administered to 60% of all cancer patients. The discovery of X-rays and radioactivity lead to the development of radiation therapy treatment techniques. The basic principle of radiation therapy is to kill the maximum number of cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue.

Radiation therapy can be used for both curative treatment and palliative treatment. Curative treatment, which is sometimes called radical treatment, aims to give long-term benefits to patients. Radiationtherapy can be administered on its own or with other treatments. It can be given before surgery to shrink a tumor or after surgery to stop the growth of remaining cancer cells. It can also be given before, during or after chemotherapy or hormone treatment to improve overall results. Palliative treatment aims to shrink tumors in order to reduce pain or relieve other cancer symptoms. Palliative radiation therapy may also prolong life. Radiation therapy is used to treat all types of cancer, including breast, prostate and lung, as well as neurological disorders.

With advances in technology and the advent of new software, the radiation therapy market is expected to increase during the forecasting period. New techniques have changed the way treatments are planned and doses are delivered. The use of radiation therapy is expected to increase as the incidence of cancer increases. The greatest growth in radiation therapy will be driven by demand in developing countries, particularly India and China.

Major market players include Varian (U.S), Elekta (Sweden), IBA-Worldwide Proton Therapy (Belgium), and Accuray (U.S.).

Scope of Report:

This research report categorizes the radiation therapy by technology, products and applications. The technology market is divided into three types of radiation therapy, which are external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy/brachytherapy and systemic radiation therapy. External radiotherapy’s by-product is LINAC (linear accelerator); compact advanced radiotherapy systems is divided into CyberKnife, gamma knife and tomotherapy, and proton therapy system; and proton therapy system has two subsegments, which are cyclotrons and synchrotrons. Internal radiotherapy is divided into seeds applicators and electronic brachytherapy. External radiotherapy by technology is divided into image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT), intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), stereotactic technology,particle/proton beam therapy, tomotherapy, 3D-conformal radiotherapy (3D-CRT) and volumetric modulated ARC therapy. Internal radiotherapy by technology is divided into two types: low-dose brachytherapy and high-dose brachytherapy. Systemic radiation therapy is bifurcated into two segments: alpha emitters and beta emitters.

Radiation therapy has also been studied based on the various applications: external radiation therapy applications: prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. Internal radiation therapy applications include: prostate cancer, gynecological cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer and systemic radiation therapy, hyperthyroidism, bone metastasis, lymphoma and endocrine tumors. The global radiation therapy market is segmented in this report by region: North America, Europe, Asia and the Rest of the World.

