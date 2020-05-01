Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

This report studies the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market, RTLS has a record of the players and their exact movements on the playing field. This innovative technology also brings a number of advantages to the customers of sports and entertainment centers (such as those which provide go-karts or laser games) mainly because the safety and customer experience increases.

RTLS-enabled wearable sports devices are primarily used in sports analytics. The technology and software that is used in smart wearable devices aids in critical decision-making process in several games and sports such as football, tennis, basketball, and golf. These devices are also used to track various activities of players such as speed, distance covered, and breathing and heart rates. And it can provide feedback on indicators such as distance and speed, as well as fatigue and injury risk levels Also, these devices can be used to monitor the fitness and performance activities of players.

Scope of the Report:

In this study, the market for the Real Time Location Systems in Sports consumption divided into six geographic regions. QYResearch analysts estimate that North America is to lead the global market for Real Time Location Systems in Sports during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of the demand market in North America. This region accounted for a market share of nearly 51.78 % in 2017 and is followed by the Europe. The APAC region is poised to grow at a very high CAGR due to growing awareness leading to high adoption of RTLS. The increasing innovation in technology and decreasing price combined with awareness regarding the capabilities of RTLS are set to propel and adoption. In the other region, the significantly raise awareness regarding RTLS as these devices will be utilized by a number of world cup teams to aid player performance.

The global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market is valued at 280 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2050 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 39.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Catapult Sports

Zebra Technologies

Statsports

ChyronHego Corporation

Quuppa

EXELIO

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software and Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Off Field Training

On Field Tracking

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

