RF Power Semiconductor Market Company Profiles Analysis by 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on RF Power Semiconductor Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

RF Power Semiconductor cater to the power management requirements of several industries such as the consumer electronics and automotive. The RF power semiconductor devices are used in application areas such as automotive, aerospace, military, energy, medical, consumer, and telecommunication and data communication. RF power semiconductors are integral parts of all base stations for cellular wireless infrastructure, representing an expensive component sub-assembly in modern wireless infrastructure equipment. Efficiency, linearity, physical size, and reliability are among the principal concerns. As prices become more competitive, innovative techniques are used to reduce the cost of the component part while maintaining performance.

The APAC region is expected to witness huge growth opportunities for the companies operating worldwide and it is the leading region in terms of market size in the worldwide RF power semiconductor market. The established electronics industry in the APAC region is the major driving factor for its growth in the global RF power semiconductor market. Furthermore, the low manufacturing and developing costs in APAC countries such as Taiwan, Malaysia, and China also propel the growth of the RF power semiconductor market in the region. The global RF Power Semiconductor market is valued at 11300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 35900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on RF Power Semiconductor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall RF Power Semiconductor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies

Ampleon

Qorvo

Wolfspeed (Cree)

Ampleon Netherlands

Broadcom

EPC

Fujitsu Semiconductor

Integra Technologies

MACOM

Microsemi

RFHIC

Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations

Toshiba

WIN Semiconductor Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Product

RF Power Amplifiers

RF Passives

RF Duplexers

RF Switches

Other RF Devices

By Frequency

<10 GHz

10 GHz–20 GHz

20 GHz–30 GHz

30 GHz–60 GHz

60+ GHz Segment by Application

Consumer

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical

Telecommunication and Data Communication

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 RF Power Semiconductor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of RF Power Semiconductor

1.2 RF Power Semiconductor Segment By Product

1.2.1 Global RF Power Semiconductor Production Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2014-2025)

1.2.2 RF Power Amplifiers

1.2.3 RF Passives

1.2.4 RF Duplexers

1.2.5 RF Switches

1.2.6 Other RF Devices

1.3 RF Power Semiconductor Segment by Application

1.3.1 RF Power Semiconductor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Telecommunication and Data Communication

1.4 Global RF Power Semiconductor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global RF Power Semiconductor Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global RF Power Semiconductor Market Size

1.5.1 Global RF Power Semiconductor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global RF Power Semiconductor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global RF Power Semiconductor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global RF Power Semiconductor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global RF Power Semiconductor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global RF Power Semiconductor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers RF Power Semiconductor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 RF Power Semiconductor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 RF Power Semiconductor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 RF Power Semiconductor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global RF Power Semiconductor Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global RF Power Semiconductor Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global RF Power Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America RF Power Semiconductor Production

3.4.1 North America RF Power Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe RF Power Semiconductor Production

3.5.1 Europe RF Power Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China RF Power Semiconductor Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China RF Power Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan RF Power Semiconductor Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan RF Power Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global RF Power Semiconductor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global RF Power Semiconductor Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America RF Power Semiconductor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe RF Power Semiconductor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China RF Power Semiconductor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan RF Power Semiconductor Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global RF Power Semiconductor Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global RF Power Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global RF Power Semiconductor Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global RF Power Semiconductor Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global RF Power Semiconductor Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global RF Power Semiconductor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global RF Power Semiconductor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in RF Power Semiconductor Business

7.1 Infineon Technologies

7.1.1 Infineon Technologies RF Power Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 RF Power Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Infineon Technologies RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ampleon

7.2.1 Ampleon RF Power Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 RF Power Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ampleon RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Qorvo

7.3.1 Qorvo RF Power Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 RF Power Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Qorvo RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Wolfspeed (Cree)

7.4.1 Wolfspeed (Cree) RF Power Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 RF Power Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Wolfspeed (Cree) RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ampleon Netherlands

7.5.1 Ampleon Netherlands RF Power Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 RF Power Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ampleon Netherlands RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Broadcom

7.6.1 Broadcom RF Power Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 RF Power Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Broadcom RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 EPC

7.7.1 EPC RF Power Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 RF Power Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 EPC RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Fujitsu Semiconductor

7.8.1 Fujitsu Semiconductor RF Power Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 RF Power Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Fujitsu Semiconductor RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Integra Technologies

7.9.1 Integra Technologies RF Power Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 RF Power Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Integra Technologies RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 MACOM

7.10.1 MACOM RF Power Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 RF Power Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 MACOM RF Power Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Microsemi

7.12 RFHIC

7.13 Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations

7.14 Toshiba

7.15 WIN Semiconductor

8 RF Power Semiconductor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 RF Power Semiconductor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of RF Power Semiconductor

8.4 RF Power Semiconductor Industrial Chain Analysis

