Sanger Sequencing Service Market : Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

A DNA contains all the information required to build and maintain an organism. DNA molecules are composed of four nucleotides (A, T, G, C), and these nucleotides are linked together. Most of the informational content carried in nucleic acids (such as hman chromosomes) is in the form of linear order of bases i.e. sequence of the DNA or RNA. Determining the sequence of nucleotides (As, Ts, Cs, and Gs) in a piece of DNA/RNA is known as sequencing. It is a powerful diagnostic method in molecular diagnostics (MDx) lab toolkit for a number of applications.

Presently, there are two key sequencing technologies, Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing (NGS). Sanger sequencing (also known as dideoxy chain termination method) involves copying single-stranded DNA with chemically altered bases called dideoxynucleotides which when incorporated at the 3′ end of the growing chain, terminate the chain selectively at A, C, G, or T. The terminated chains are then resolved by capillary electrophoresis. Sanger sequencing are primarily used to sequence individual pieces of DNA (such as DNA copied in PCR or bacterial plasmids). It gives high-quality sequence for relatively long stretches of DNA (up to 900 base pairs). Sanger sequencing is considered to be labor-intensive, expensive, and inefficient for larger-scale projects (such as the sequencing of an entire genome or metagenome). To accomplish such tasks, new, large-scale sequencing techniques such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) are deemed faster and less expensive.

The Sanger sequencing service market is projected to expand at steady pace in the next few years. Expansion of the Sanger sequencing service market can be attributed to growing demand for pharmacogenomics in drug discovery & development, declining prices of sequencing, technological advancements, increasing demand for affordable genotyping services, rising incidence and awareness on genetic diseases and personalized medicine, and high use of genetic analysis in animals and plants.

Technological advancements in the field of organ transplantations, favorable investments, funds, and grants by government bodies across the globe, increasing public-private investments, growing applications of genotyping, and rising number of soft tissue, solid organ, and stem cell transplantations are anticipated to drive the Sanger sequencing service market in the next few years.

In terms of application, the Sanger sequencing service market can be divided into shotgun sequencing, targeted gene sequencing, and others. Based on laboratory, the market can be bifurcated into web labs and dry labs. In terms of research, the Sanger sequencing service market can be segregated into in-house and outsourced. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and others.

In terms of region, the global Sanger sequencing service market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Sanger sequencing service market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Key emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to stakeholders associated with the market. Rise in collaborations, partnerships, and agreements among market players, surge in government funding for translational research, improving healthcare infrastructure are likely to increase demand of Sanger sequencing services in the Asia Pacific region. Increase in competition in mature markets and relatively less-stringent regulations and data requirements as compared to developed nations are other key factors that makes Asia Pacific an attractive region for stakeholders.

Key players operating in the global Sanger sequencing service market include Eurofins Scinetific, Genscript Biotech, Biocompare, Inc., GENEWIZ, Source BioScience plc, Nucleics Pty. Ltd., First BASE Laboratories Sdn Bhd, MRC Protein Phosphorylation and Ubiquitylation Unit, LGC Ltd., and BaseClear.

