Self-Levelling Concrete Market to See Strong Growth and Business Scope

Self-levelling concrete market is projected to reach $6,726.3 million by 2023. The market growth is mainly driven by the growing use of self-levelling concrete in the commercial and residential construction sectors. The increasing demand for renovation and repairment of schools, hospitals, offices, and malls is primarily contributing to the increase in the demand of self-levelling products in the commercial sector.

On the basis of type, the self-levelling concrete market is categorized into underlayment and toppings. Underlayment is estimated to be a larger category in the market, with more than 75.0% in 2017. The larger share of underlayment is attributable to its wide use in the levelling of concrete subfloors for interior applications, in both residential and commercial buildings.

To Browse Full report Visit Here: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/self-levelling-concrete-market

In terms of end-user, the self-levelling concrete market is categorized into commercial and residential sectors. The commercial end user is estimated to account for a larger share in the market, with more than 70.0% contribution in 2017. The large share of commercial end user can be ascribed to the increasing demand of renovation of many commercial buildings, and increased funding by government for civil engineering projects. For instance, as per the German Finance Ministry data, in 2015, about $0.039 billion was invested by the government for the infrastructural development of schools and hospitals in Germany.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share in the self-levelling concrete market, with more than 30.0% contribution in 2017. The market in Europe is primarily driven by the growing local real estate construction industry. In Europe, the local real estate experts have witnessed an increase in focus on supply chain integration in the construction market in 2016. This has increased the commercial construction activity in the region, which in turn has propelled the market growth.

Request For Sample Pages : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/self-levelling-concrete-market/report-sample

North America is the second largest revenue generating region in the self-levelling concrete market. The market in North America is primarily driven by high infrastructure investment by government and private sectors. As per Brooking Institution data, in 2016, the U.S. president announced to invest $1 trillion in the next 10 years towards the development of America’s infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and ports. High construction spending by top cities of the region also fuels the self-levelling concrete market growth.

Some of the key players operating in the global self-levelling concrete market are Arkema Group, Saint-Gobain S.A., Duraamen Engineered Products Inc., Durex Covering Inc., ARDEX Group, LafargeHolcim Ltd., ACG Materials, Durabond Products Ltd, The QUIKRETE Companies Inc., and CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com