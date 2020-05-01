Service Robotics By Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2019 to 2026

Global QYResearch added new research report to its vast database titled “Global Service Robotics Market 2019” which provides extensive and highly detailed information on the key markets. This report shows the deep research and gives the comprehensive insights of this sector.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intuitive Surgical

iRobot Corporation

Dyson

Neato Robotics

Sharp

Toshiba

Panasonic

Kuka Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Personal Service Robotics

Professional Service Robotics Segment by Application

Household Robots

Education/Entertainment Robots

Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

Medical Robots

Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

Logistic Robots

Others

Table of Contents

Global Service Robotics Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Service Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Service Robotics

1.2 Service Robotics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Service Robotics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Personal Service Robotics

1.2.3 Professional Service Robotics

1.3 Service Robotics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Service Robotics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Household Robots

1.3.3 Education/Entertainment Robots

1.3.4 Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

1.3.5 Medical Robots

1.3.6 Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

1.3.7 Logistic Robots

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Service Robotics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Service Robotics Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Service Robotics Market Size

1.5.1 Global Service Robotics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Service Robotics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Service Robotics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Service Robotics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Service Robotics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Service Robotics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Service Robotics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Service Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Service Robotics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Service Robotics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Service Robotics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Service Robotics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Service Robotics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Service Robotics Production

3.4.1 North America Service Robotics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Service Robotics Production

3.5.1 Europe Service Robotics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Service Robotics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Service Robotics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Service Robotics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Service Robotics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Service Robotics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Service Robotics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Service Robotics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Service Robotics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Service Robotics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Service Robotics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Service Robotics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Service Robotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Service Robotics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Service Robotics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Service Robotics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Service Robotics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Service Robotics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Service Robotics Business

7.1 Intuitive Surgical

7.1.1 Intuitive Surgical Service Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Service Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 iRobot Corporation

7.2.1 iRobot Corporation Service Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Service Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 iRobot Corporation Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dyson

7.3.1 Dyson Service Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Service Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dyson Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Neato Robotics

7.4.1 Neato Robotics Service Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Service Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Neato Robotics Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sharp

7.5.1 Sharp Service Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Service Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sharp Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Toshiba

7.6.1 Toshiba Service Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Service Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Toshiba Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Panasonic

7.7.1 Panasonic Service Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Service Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Panasonic Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kuka

7.8.1 Kuka Service Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Service Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kuka Service Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Service Robotics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Service Robotics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Service Robotics

8.4 Service Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Service Robotics Distributors List

9.3 Service Robotics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Service Robotics Market Forecast

11.1 Global Service Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Service Robotics Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Service Robotics Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Service Robotics Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Service Robotics Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Service Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Service Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Service Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Service Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Service Robotics Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Service Robotics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Service Robotics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Service Robotics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Service Robotics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Service Robotics Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Service Robotics Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

