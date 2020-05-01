Tooth Positioner Market Global Competitive Analytics and Insights 2026

Tooth positioners are recommended to patients to achieve flawless alignment of the teeth as part of the final procedure in orthodontic treatment. Tooth positioner is a customized orthodontic appliance designed to provide better finishing results after the removal of braces. It helps close the gaps and spaces between the back of the teeth and accomplish tooth movement without braces. Tooth positioners are recommended by orthodontists for a duration of few weeks to achieve the final movement of tooth more efficiently than braces. Positioners are also used to correct slight rotation of tooth and to close orthodontic band diastemas. Rise in demand for dental esthetic procedures among people of all ages, technological advancements in the dental industry, and introduction of customized designs of tooth positioners by key companies are expected to fuel the growth of the global tooth positioners market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about tooth positioners among the population in emerging countries, and reluctance of its use by patients are anticipated to be the key restraints of the market during the forecast period.

The global tooth positioners market can be segmented based on product type and end-user. In terms of product type, the global market can be bifurcated into non-extraction positioners and extraction positioners. The non-extraction positioners segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Maximum gingival stimulation achieved with the help of extraction positioners and efficient alignment of teeth after wearing non-extraction positioners for two to three weeks are the major factors likely to propel the extraction tooth positioners segment during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global tooth positioners market can be classified into hospitals and dental clinics. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, owing to the rise in investment of public & private players in the development of health care facilities, improved reimbursement policies for dental practices in hospitals, and rise in patient pool for dental esthetics. However, technological advancements in orthodontics, rise in demand for non-invasive tools for tooth alignment, and availability of efficient dental professionals in the developed countries are anticipated to fuel the growth of the dental clinics segment from 2018 to 2026.

The global tooth positioners market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017, owing to rise in adoption of advanced orthodontics procedures among the U.S. population, benefits of tooth positioner in achieving superior finishing and rise in prevalence of dental malignancies in the U.S. and Canada. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for tooth positioners in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, increase in awareness about dental esthetics among the population in emerging countries, improved penetration of manufacturers and distributors in China and India, and high disposable income of the population are expected to augment the tooth positioners market in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026.

Prominent players operating in the global tooth positioners market include TP Orthodontics, Inc., Align Orthodontics, Dockstader Orthodontic Lab, Inc., DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, 3M, DENTSPLY GAC International, G&H Orthodontics, DynaFlex, and LM-Instruments Oy.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

