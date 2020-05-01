Tyrosine Kinase JAK Inhibitors Market : Precise Analysis on Business Overview, Product Scope And Ongoing Market Development 2026

Tyrosine kinases are enzymes capable of transferring the phosphate group from ATP (adenosine triphosphate) to a cellular protein. They function as an on or off switch for several cellular mechanisms. On the protein, the phosphate group is affiliated to the tyrosine amino acid. Tyrosine kinases are a subclass of the larger group of protein kinases that connect phosphate groups to extra amino acids (threonine and serine). In interconnecting signals in a cell (signal transduction) and cellular activities such as cell division regulation, proteins phosphorylation is an important mechanism, which is performed by kinases.

Due to their role in cell survival, migration, and proliferation, various tyrosine kinases are involved in the development of cancer. Mutation of protein kinases can cause uncontrolled growth of the cell, which can lead to the development of cancer. Therefore, kinase inhibitors such as imatinib are effective for the treatment of cancer. There are around 90 tyrosine kinases in the mammalian genome, with approximately 30 non-receptor tyrosine kinases and 60 receptor tyrosine kinases. Receptor tyrosine kinases consist of intracellular domains with tyrosine kinases enzymatic activity, a transmembrane domain, as well as extracellular areas involved in binding of ligands. Jakinibs or JAK inhibitors, also known as Janus kinase inhibitors, are molecules or medicine that offer therapeutic activity by inhibiting one or more than one enzymes of the Janus kinase family (TYK2, JAK3, JAK2, JAK1) by blocking the JAK-STAT signaling pathway. These JAK inhibitors have therapeutic use in several types of inflammatory diseases and in cancer treatment. JAK3 inhibitors are very important in the treatment of several autoimmune diseases. Several companies are performing the development process for selective JAK3 inhibitors.

Rise in prevalence of autoimmune diseases and cancer are major drivers of the tyrosine kinase JAK inhibitors market. Moreover, increased application of JAK inhibitors in inflammatory diseases and increase in investment from pharmaceutical companies are some other drivers of the tyrosine kinase JAK inhibitors market. However, stringent government regulations, high cost of treatment, and lack of funds for conducting research are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The global tyrosine kinase JAK inhibitors market can be segmented based on type, , application, and region. Based on type, the tyrosine kinase JAK inhibitors market can be classified into tofacitinib, ruxolitinib, and baricitinib. In terms of application, the tyrosine kinase JAK inhibitors market can be categorized into rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polycythemia vera (PCV), myelofibrosis (MF), and others.

Based on region, the global tyrosine kinase JAK inhibitors market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global tyrosine kinase JAK inhibitors market due to availability of advanced medications and increased health expenses. Awareness among the people about diseases is also a major factor boosting the market in the region. The tyrosine kinase JAK inhibitors market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to increase in prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Lack of awareness about diseases and unavailability of advanced medication and treatment in underdeveloped countries such as Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Turkey, and Iraq are likely to restrain the tyrosine kinase JAK inhibitors market in Middle East & Africa.

Top players of the global market of tyrosine kinase JAK inhibitors are Pfizer Inc., Incyte Corporation, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead, Sanofi, Galapagos NV, AbbVie Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, and CTI BioPharma Corp. among others.

