Web Real-time Communication (RTC) Solution Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

The global WebRTC end user base is likely to reach over 4.3 million by 2025, almost 50% of which is likely to be the B2B vertical user. A recent intelligence outlook by Future Market Insights forecasts stellar revenue growth for the Web Real-time Communication or WebRTC platforms market in coming years.

Cost efficiency of WebRTC platforms over other legacy network technologies is primarily pushing adoption

Manufacturing industry continues to hold an aggressive revenue share in deployment of WebRTC platforms, at a notable margin

Mobile applications enabled by WebRTC platforms gaining traction, uplifting market value share of the BFSI segment

The FMI report says, “Superior capability to facilitate P2P communication across browsers without the need for specific browser plug-ins or software apps is the predominant booster driving deployment of WebRTC platforms. Towering demand for real-time and convenient online communication features such as HD voice and video calling will remain a strong factor pushing demand growth of WebRTC platforms market”.

WebRTC Platforms Firm up as Focus on Customer Experience Zooms in

With businesses adopting customer experience delivery as a prominent competitive strategy, WebRTC platforms are discovering lucrative deployment opportunities. Companies are even strategizing on delivering vertical-specific experience for an additional edge over competitors in the WebRTC platforms market.

In the wake of a dramatic upsurge in the Internet and social media usage worldwide, the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) enterprise policy will also reportedly generate demand for WebRTC platforms. Lack of an efficienct networking framework will however remain a strong challenging factor facing competitors in the WebRTC platforms market.

Latest GStreamer WebRTC Implementation Pushes Functionality

Web real-time communication had already gained ground in applications such as Discord, Facebook Messenger, and Google Hangouts for the past decade. The functionality however continues to extend owing to multiple open source implementations, with the continuous technological evolution.

The most preferred real-time communication API implementation, WebRTC platforms are currently used by a majority of browsers. However, multiple flaws were discovered in case of native APIs that were reportedly responsible for the inefficient applicability of web real-time communication across an extensive range of platforms and devices.

A new recently introduced GStreamer WebRTC implementation successfully omits a few longstanding concerns associated with the use of WebRTC platforms in IoT enabled devices, and server and native applications. This and more such developments are projected significantly contribute to the expansion of WebRTC platforms market over the course of next few years.

Contact Centers Mass Shifting to WebRTC Enabled User Experience

In another effort to create superior user experience, contact centers are switching from on-premises legacy systems to cutting-edge technology enabled platforms – i.e. WebRTC platforms. With more than 65% of customers preferring a two-way video option on their mobile apps enabled by WebRTC platforms, contact centers are most likely to invest substantially in deployment of WebRTC platforms.

Contact centers are rapidly adopting WebRTC platforms to provide efficient cross-media support to customers through a medium of their choice, superior cross-platform support using their preferred platform choices, and context-based support that can craft the best-ever, customized experience for customers. Moreover, the use of WebRTC platforms in real-time speech analysis that has recently become an attractive facet of customer support strategies can serve as an excellent way to spot the right sales opportunities.

WebRTC Platforms Becoming a Go-Forward-Option for Defense Industry

Following widespread adoption of UC (unified communication) for efficiency connecting personnel at disparate locations, the defense industry is now on the brink of adopting WebRTC as another powerful assistant addressing the industry’s challenging communication demands. The US Defense Department recently tapped in to functional offerings of WebRTC to upgrade collaboration and communication across multiple military bases, forward locations, command posts, and primary workstations.