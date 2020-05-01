Wi-Fi Hotspot Market – Developing Innovative Technologies for Growth

Wi-Fi hotspot is a physical area or location where people obtain Internet access by using Wi-Fi technology, with the help of a wireless local area network (WLAN). This is achieved by using a router, which is connected to an internet service provider (ISP). A dongle is a USB-sized device that is plugged to the computer and enables the computer to connect to the internet. It is basically a modem that lets the computer to connect to the wireless or mobile broadband network.

Commercialization of 5G technology is expected to boost the growth of the global Wi-Fi Hotspot (dongle) market at enterprise level. Introduction of 5G-based Wi-Fi modems and routers is likely to boost speed, bandwidth, and internet accessibility at the premises.

Such a modem is expected to be highly popular among mid-size and small enterprises, which in turn is projected to propel the market. Expansion of PC and laptop markets is also driving the Wi-Fi hotspot (dongle) market. Focus on strengthening their brand presence among the target audience and providing suitable service offerings can help key players to gain the traction in the market.

The players in the Wi-Fi hotspot (dongle) market are either focused on expansion of their global footprint or diversifying their service offerings in the same region. Expansion of operations and service offerings creates an opportunity to generate revenue from new streams.

The key point is to expand strategically. Furthermore, key players are emphasizing on providing their services at unique prices, as the price war in the telecommunication industry is expected to continue in the market. Vendors operating in the market largely provide flexible pricing model to their customers.

The global Wi-Fi hotspot (dongle) market is in the nascent stage, as companies in the market are developing innovative technologies and investing significantly in R&D activities. Key players operating in the global Wi-Fi hotspot (dongle) market include Bharti Airtel Limited, Vodafone Group plc, Reliance Communications, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Tata Communications, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Samsung Electronics Ltd., and AT&T Inc.

Leading players in the market are focusing on the introduction of advanced services and solutions in order to strengthen their position and expand their customer base. Companies are investing considerably in R&D operations and are focused on providing customized solutions to their customers.