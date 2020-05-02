Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “2023, Global Orthopedic Splints Market: Focus on Industry, Growth, Size, Share, Dynamic Research Analysis, Trend and Forecast” to its huge collection of research reports.

A splint is a device used for support or immobilization of a limb or the spine. It can be used in multiple situations, including temporary immobilization of potentially broken bones or damaged joints and support for joints during activity.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Orthopedic Splints in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The classification of orthopedic splints according to the materials includes fiberglass splints, polyester splints and others, and the proportion of polyester splints in 2016 is about 34%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Market competition is intense. DJO, 3M Healthcare, BSN Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Orthopedic Splints is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 650 million US$ in 2023, from 650 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DJO

3M Healthcare

BSN Medical

ssur

Lohmann & Rauscher

DeRoyal

Zimmer Biomet

ORFIT

Parker Medical Associates

Mika Medical

Darco

Spencer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

Fiberglass Splints

Polyester Splints

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Orthopedic Clinic

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Orthopedic Splints market.

Chapter 1, to describe Orthopedic Splints Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Orthopedic Splints, with sales, revenue, and price of Orthopedic Splints, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Orthopedic Splints, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Orthopedic Splints market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Orthopedic Splints sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source