360 Degree Market Outlook 2019 – 2026 Industry Growth Factors, Market Revenue and More

What is a 360 Degree Camera?

In terms of photography, a 360 Camera is a camera that has a visual field that is able to encompass a 360 degree field of view in the horizontal plane. It can also be said that a 360 visual camera has the ability to capture view in every direction. 360 degree cameras are extremely beneficial in situations in which a large visual field coverage is necessary. These 360 cameras are widely used in panoramic photography and have several applications such as media & entertainment, consumer, commercial, healthcare, military & defense, travel & tourism and automotive.

360 Degree Camera Market Overview

Global 360 Degree Camera Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. There are increasing applications for the 360 degree camera market which are driving the market for the global 360 degree camera market. These increasing applications, as well as the increasing advancement in technology, are leading to the growth of the market. Factor such as the lack of awareness among the general public as well as the cost of the 360 degree camera is restraining the growth of the market.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global 360 Degree Camera Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Global 360 Degree Camera Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global 360 Degree Camera Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as LG Electronics, Nikon, Kodak, Samsung Electronics, Ricoh, Gopro, Rylo, Bubl Technology, Xiaomi, Insta360, and 360fly. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global 360 Degree Camera Market, By Component

• Hardware

o Image Sensor

o Image Processor

o Memory Device

o Battery

o Microdisplay

o Others

• Software

o Apps for 360 Videos and Photos

Global 360 Degree Camera Market, By Connectivity Type

• Wired

• Wireless

Global 360 Degree Camera Market, By Resolution

• High Definition (HD)

• Ultra-High Definition (UHD)

Global 360 Degree Camera Market, By Camera Type

• Single

• Professional

Global 360 Degree Camera Market, By Vertical

• Media & Entertainment

• Consumer

• Commercial

• Healthcare

• Military & Defense

• Travel & Tourism

• Automotive

• Others

Global 360 Degree Camera Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

