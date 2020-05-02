a-Se X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Study Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Amorphous selenium (a-Se) is a photoconductive material, which has proven its use in various radiation detection applications, primarily in medical mammography systems. a-Se X-ray flat panel detectors are medical devices based on the digital radiography technique. a-Se X-ray flat panel detectors are also known as direct flat panel detector. These detectors deploy direct detector technique, wherein these convert X-rays into electric charge or lower energy photons. Amorphous selenium has many features compared to other photoconductors such as germanium, thallium bromide, and silicon. a-Se is well developed technologically and has been used as xeroradiography in an X-ray imaging technique.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/a-se-xray-flat-panel-detectors-market.html

High prevalence and incidence rates of cancers, dental caries, and periodontal diseases drive the global a-Se X-ray flat panel detectors market. Large number of patients undergoing radiography tests is expected to propel demand for low-cost retrofit a-Se X-ray flat panel detectors in the near future.

The global a-Se X-ray flat panel detectors market can be segmented based on system type, modality, application, and region. In terms of system type, the global market can be bifurcated into retrofit digital X-ray systems and new digital X-ray systems. The new digital X-ray systems segment accounted for larger share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2017. The retrofit digital X-ray systems segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of modality, the global a-Se X-ray flat panel detectors market can be classified into fixed/standalone and portable. Availability of new and innovative products in the market and increase in preference for portable detectors by small hospitals are anticipated to propel the portable segment from 2018 to 2026.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57231

In terms of application, the global a-Se X-ray flat panel detectors market can be categorized into cardiovascular, oncology, orthopedic, dentistry, and others. Rise in number of dental CBCT scans performed every year, reduced image-processing time, and enhanced visual image quality are the major factors boosting the adoption of a-Se detectors in dental applications. Rise in awareness about breast cancer, government initiatives to encourage early detection of breast cancer and breast-related disorders, changing lifestyle leading to hormonal changes in women, and technological advancements are expected to augment the oncology segment during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global a-Se X-ray flat panel detectors market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 and is projected to gain market share by 2026.

Request for TOC containing Tables and Figures:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=57231

The market in the region is driven by increase in the geriatric population, high adoption of digital platforms in dental care management, and increase in group dental practices in the U.S. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Japan and China dominated the a-Se X-ray flat panel detectors market in the region in 2017. However, the market in India is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market in Latin America and Middles East & Africa is likely to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2018 to 2026.

Key players operating in the global a-Se X-ray flat panel detectors market include FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Varex Imaging Corporation, Thales-Trixell, Carestream Healthcare, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Rayence, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Shanghai iRay Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., dpiX LLC, and Yasu Medical Imaging Technology Co., Ltd.